Legal Notices for 2-10-21











INVITATION TO BID

The Corbin Board of Education will receive separate sealed bids for the following:

High School Pictures (for school year 2021-2022) Preschool, CPS, CES, CIS, CMS Pictures (for school year 2021-2022) Banking Services (for school year 2021-2022) Pizza (for school year 2021-2022)

Please contact Kristy McKiddy, Lisa Wine, or Mac Walden at the Corbin Board of Education at (606) 528-1303 to obtain the bid specifications or request for proposal. Bid specifications and RFP’s are available at Corbin Board of Education, 108 Roy Kidd Avenue, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 during regular office hours from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bid deadline is 2:00 pm, Wednesday February 17, 2021 . Bids and Proposals received after the scheduled closing time will be returned unopened to the bidder. The Corbin Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids or proposals, and to waive informalities.

INVITATION TO BID – SALE OF SURPLUS ITEMS

The Corbin Board of Education has declared various pieces of technology equipment as surplus property and will receive separate sealed bids for these items.

Please contact Kristy McKiddy, Donna Bowling or Lisa Wine at the Corbin Board of Education at 606-528-1303 to obtain a list of the items. To see the Items, interested parties may contact the Central Office at 606-528-1303 between 8:00am and 4:00pm Monday through Friday.

Your sealed bid must be labeled “Surplus Sale Bid Enclosed” and include the item number(s) and description of the items you want to bid on, the amount of your bid, along with your name, address, and phone number. Bids for lots of items will be accepted as well. All bids should designate whether the amount offered if for a lot, or an individual item.

Submit your sealed bid to the Corbin Board of Education, Attn: Rhonda Moore, 108 Roy Kidd Avenue, Corbin, KY 40701 during regular office hours from 8:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday. Bid Deadline is 2:00pm on Wednesday February 17, 2021 . Bids received after the scheduled closing time will be returned unopened to the bidder. The Corbin Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive informalities.

NOTICE:

Please take notice that the City of Williamsburg, Whitley County, Kentucky, provides the following statement pursuant KRS 424.220 and KRS 91A.040 (6). The City of Williamsburg has completed its annual audit for the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 and copies are on file with the City of Williamsburg. A copy will be provided upon request at a cost not to exceed 25 cents per page.

For those individuals who wish to view said audit, a copy can be viewed at:

City of Williamsburg

City Hall

423 Main Street

Williamsburg, KY 40769

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

City Utilities Commission

P.O. Box 1350

1515 Cumberland Falls Highway

Corbin, KY 40702

Sealed bids for mowing of City Utilities Commission (CUC) properties will be received by the City Utilities Commission of Corbin at its office located at 1515 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, KY 40701 until 2:00 pm local time on March 3, 2021, and then publicly opened and read aloud.

Copies of the bid documents may be obtained by contacting the City Utilities Commission office located at 1515 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, KY 40701, (606)528-4026.

General liability and workers compensation insurance are required to be maintained by the contractor.

The award will be made to the lowest, responsive, responsible bidder that can meet the insurance requirements.

No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of sixty (60) days after closing time scheduled for the receipt of bids.

The City Utilities Commission reserves the right to waive informalities and to reject any and all bids.

Ronald W. Herd, P.E.

General Manager

PUBLIC NOTICE

WHITLEY COUNTY EMERGENCY PLANNING COMMITTEE

Pursuant to Section 324, Title III of the 1986 Federal Superfund Amendments and Reauthorization Act (SARA) of 1986 (PL 99-499), the following information is provided in compliance with the Community Right-To-Know requirements of the SARA Law, and the open meetings and open records provisions of Kentucky Revised Statutes. Members of the public may contact the Whitley County Emergency Planning Committee by writing Danny Moses, Chairman of the Whitley County Emergency Planning Committee, PO Box 237, Williamsburg, KY 40769, or contact by telephone at (606) 549-6071. The Whitley County Emergency Planning Committee conducts meetings at Whitley County EM Director’s Office, 100 Briar Creek Park Rd, Suite 1, Williamsburg, KY 40769 or at other locations, in accordance with the Kentucky Open Meetings Law. Members of the public may request to be notified of regular or special meetings as provided in KRS 61.820 and KRS 61.825. Records of the Planning Committee, including the county emergency response plan, material safety data sheets, and inventory forms, or any follow-up emergency notices as may subsequent be issued, are open for inspection, and members of the public who wish to review these records may do so from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, at the 100 Briar Creek Park Road, Suite 1, Williamsburg, KY 40769, as required by the Kentucky Open Records Law. The local 24-hour telephone number for purposes of emergency notification, as required by SARA, is 911.