Legal Notices for 12-9-20

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Anthony Sims, 159 Bethlehem Road, Waco, KY 40385 was appointed as administrator on 11/02/2020 for the estate of Edith Michelle Jones (deceased), 1620 Hightop Road, Corbin, KY 40701. Attorney for the administrator is Jeffery R. Tipton, PO Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

Wilma Grubb was appointed as guardian on 11/9/2020 for Hannah Abbott (a minor). Attorney for the guardian is Shane A. Romines, PO Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

Susan Winburn, 625 Sir Walter Lane, Winchester, KY 40391 was appointed as administratrix on 11/16/2020 for the estate of Kevin Estes (deceased), 600 Brush Arbor Road, Apt. 6, Williamsburg, KY 40769 Attorney for the administratrix is Paul K. Croley II, PO Box 447, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 30th day of November, 2020.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY/WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

Shannon Cox has filed the final settlement for the estate of Rosemary Carter (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 1/25/2021 at 10:00 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to January 1st, 2021.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 100 Main Street, Courtroom D, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 30th day of November, 2020.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

The 2019 Whitley County Sheriff Fee Account Audit Report has been released. A copy of the complete audit report is on file and available for public inspection during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. If any citizen wishes to obtain a complete copy including financial statement information for their personal use, copies will be made available upon request. Copies will be charged at the rate of 25 cents per page. Copies of the financial statement prepared in accordance with KRS 424.220 are available to the public at no cost from The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0504

In accordance with KRS 350.055 notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for a permit for a surface, auger/highwall coal mining and reclamation operation affecting 386.27 acres located 5.25 miles east of Rockholds in Whitley & Knox Counties.

The proposed operation is located approximately 5.25 miles east of Rockholds in Whitley & Knox County Kentucky, and is approximately 0.64 miles east of KY 1064 junction with Terrell Hollow Road.

The proposed operation is located on the Rockholds, KY 7½ minute quadrangle map. The operation will use a combination of contour, and auger/highwall miner methods of surface mining. The surface mining area is owned by Danny & Wilma Terrell, TO & Barbara Elliott, Michelle Green, Terry & Debra Terrell, Garry Jr. & Amber Inman, Brian Elliott, Rita Singleton, Ella McCreary, Ellen Bissey, Freda Mae Brock, George Williams & Judy Burns, Harrison Carter, Coy Warfield, Jerry & Sharon Grant, Harold & Penny Ward. The operation will affect an area within 0 feet of public roads Mosley Hollow Spur, CR-1601, Eaton Fork Road, CR-1246, and Terrell Hollow RD, CR-1637. The operation will not involve relocation or closure of public road Terrell Hollow Road, CR-1637. The operation will involve relocation and closure of the public roads Mosley Hollow Spur, CR-1601, and Eaton Fork Road, CR-1246.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

COUNTY TAXPAYERS NOTICE

The 2020 Whitley County Gas and Oil bills will be due and payable beginning December 1, 2020. If you do not receive your bill in the next few days, please contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office. When mailing in your payment, please include a copy of your Gas or Oil bill with your payment. If you would like a paid receipt returned to you, please enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope. The following dates will be the collection dates for Gas and Oil Bills:

2% Discount – If paid by December 31, 2020

Face Amount – If paid by January 31, 2021

5% Penalty – If paid by February 28, 2021

21% Penalty – If paid after February 28, 2021

All unpaid Gas and Oil bills will be turned over as delinquent by May 17, 2021.

Please make checks Payable to:

Whitley County Sheriff, PO Box 118 Williamsburg Ky, 40769

Office Location: 200 Main St, Ste 1 Williamsburg Ky 40769