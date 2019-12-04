Legal Notices for 12-4-19











NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 5540 KY 1809, Barbourville, KY 40906 has applied for a Phase II Bond Release of Increments 2, 3 and 6 of Permit # 918-0467, which was last issued on June 17, 2019. The application covers an area of approximately 263.40 acres located approximately 2.81 miles southwest of the community of Jellico Creek and 1.21 miles southwest of the confluence of Pleasant Run Creek and Jellico Creek in Whitley County.

The permit area is approximately 0.68 miles east of the McCreary County line on KY 92. The latitude is 36° 41’ 10”. The Longitude is 84° 16’ 54”.

The bond(s) now in effect are: Increment 2 the current bond is with the Kentucky Bond Pool for $94,700.00, Increment 3 the current bond is with the Kentucky Bond Pool for $141,700.00, and Increment 6 is a Letter of Credit for $56,800.00. Approximately 25% of the bond amount ($293,200.00), is included in the application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding and mulching, completed in March of 2014. Trees were planted in January, 2016. Additional grading, seeding, mulching and pond removals were done in 2018 and 2019 to meet PHII reclamation requirements.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY 40601, by January 3, 2020.

THIS IS THE FINAL ADVERTISEMENT OF THE APPLICATION. A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 9:00 AM on January 6, 2020, at the Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by January 3, 2020.

ANTENNA STRUCTURE REGISTRATION ENVIRONMENTAL NOTIFICATION

East Kentucky Network, LLC d/b/a Appalachian Wireless is proposing to construct a telecommunications tower (FCC Form 854 File No. A1148694) located 2.8 miles NW of Wofford, Walden, Whitley County, Kentucky at Latitude N 36° 48’ 44.5”, Longitude W 84° 10’ 02.6”. The tower is proposed to be a self-supporting/lattice design and 260’ tall with FAA Style E (L-864/L-865/L-810) lighting. In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), an evaluation is being conducted of the potential impacts the proposed tower facility may have on the environment. Interested parties may review the application by going to www.fcc.gov/asr/applications and entering the Form 854 File Number and may comment on the proposed structure by following the instructions at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) strongly encourages interested parties to file comments online, however written comments may be directed to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th ST SW, Washington, DC 20554.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

James Rife, P.O. Box 1121, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Executor on 11/5/2019 for the estate of Patsy Rife (deceased), 541 Cindy Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Executor is John Blevins, 109 W. 1st St., Corbin, KY 40701.

Hope Peterson, 507 20th Street, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Administratrix on 11/12/2019 for the estate of Timothy Edward Peterson (deceased), 820 Gail Hart Road, Rockholds, KY 40759. The attorney for the Administratrix is Hon. B.J. Foley, 205 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Anthony Quinn Lawson, 473 Hwy 11, Barbourville, KY 40906 and Quentin Nathaniel Lawson, 12548 East Hwy. 92, Williamsburg, KY 40769 were appointed Co-Executors on 11/19/2019 for the estate of Roy Lee Carr (deceased), 5945 Hwy. 92 East, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the co-executors is Don R. Moses, 113 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Daniel J. O’Neill, 304 Odell Road, Dwight, IL 60420 was appointed Administrator on 11/19/2019 for the estate of Charles J. O’Neill (deceased), 450 Audrey Drive, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Administrator is Michael L. Harris, 204 Public Square, Columbia, KY 42728.

Nicole Halbach Mc-Kinney, 111 Harold Leforce Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Executrix on 11/19/2019 for the estate of Cyril Herman Halbach (deceased), 111 Harold Leforce Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Executrix is Hon. Wesley Tipton, P.O. Drawer 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

Jeffrey Hill, P.O. Box 1185, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Public Administrator on 11/19/2019 for the estate of Glenna Mae Woods (deceased), 6363 Hwy. 779, Rockholds, KY 40759.

Melinda Olivia Hall, 15 Croley Bend Estates, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Executrix on 11/19/2019 for the estate of Glen Ray Hall (deceased), 15 Croley Bend Estates, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Executrix is Tyler George, P.O. Box 1926, London, KY 40743.

Given under my hand this 29th day of November, 2019.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY/WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court that the following appointments have been made:

William John Sullivan, 1061 Heathcliff Drive, Richmond, KY 40475 was appointed Executor on 11/18/19 for the estate of Billie Orita Fletcher (deceased), 715 Adams Street, Corbin, KY 40701. Attorney for the Executor is David Hoskins, P.O. Box 1185, Corbin, KY 40702.

Deedra Pennington, 410 16th Street, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix on 11/25/19 for the estate of Dorothy Pennington (deceased), 1228 Forest Circle, Corbin, KY 40701.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 27th day of November, 2019.

GARY W. BARTON

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY/WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Delmas Powell has filed the final settlement for the estate of Linda Powell (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 1/13/2020 at 9:00 AM.

Donna Cryderman has filed the final settlement for the estate of Cloda Rae Paul (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 1/27/2020 at 9:00 AM.

Kara Bryant has filed the final settlement for the estate of Stacey Lee Bryant (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 1/06/2020 at 9:00 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to January 1st, 2020.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 100 Main Street, Courtroom D, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 27th day of November, 2019.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769