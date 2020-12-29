Legal Notices for 12-30-2020











INVITATION TO BID

CORBIN HIGH SCHOOL PICTURES

The Corbin Board of Education will receive separate sealed bids for the High School Pictures. Please contact Kristy McKiddy or Lisa Wine at the Corbin Board of Education at 606-528-1303 to obtain the bid specifications. Bid specifications are available at Corbin Board of Education, 108 Roy Kidd Avenue, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 during regular office hours from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bid deadline is 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Bids will be opened at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Bids received after the scheduled closing time will be returned unopened to the bidder. The Corbin Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids or proposals, and to waive informalities.

NOTICE OF BLASTING SCHEDULE

Alden Resources, LLC, 332 W. Cumberland Parkway, Corbin, KY 40701, phone number (606)523-9760, gives notice that blasting operations will be conducted on its coal mine permit number 918-0497, covering 142.96 acres. Latitude: 36° 46’ 05”, Longitude: 84° 08’ 17”

The proposed operation is located approximately located 1.5 miles east of Williamsburg in Whitley County Kentucky, and is approximately 0.11 miles southwest of KY 779 junction with KY 26 and located 0.15 miles southwest of the confluence of Browns Creek with Watts Creek.

Blasting operations are projected to commence February 2019. Blasting will be conducted between sunrise and sunset except in emergency situations. Emergency situations include, but are not limited to, lightning, the imminent threat of lightning, or other circumstances that require unscheduled detonation for the safety of the public or miners.

Any major alterations to the blasting schedule will be published. Unscheduled blasting may occur in emergency situations when rain, lightning or other atmospheric conditions or operator or public safety requires unscheduled detonation. The nearby residents will be notified of the unscheduled blast by using audible signals and the blast shall then proceed as a regular blast. Entry to the blasting area will be regulated by signs or barriers. An authorized company representative will prohibit access to the blasting area by unauthorized persons at least five (5) minutes before each detonation and until the all clear signal is sounded. Warning signals will be made by using a siren in the following manner:

The pre-blast warning signal will be a one (1) minute series of long blasts five (5) minutes prior to the blast signal. The blast signal will be a series of short blasts one (1) minute prior to the detonation. The all clear signal will be a prolonged blast following the inspection of the blast area.