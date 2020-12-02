Legal Notices for 12-2-20











NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Angela Carter, 15 John Street, Williamsburg, Ky 40769 was appointed executrix on 11/10/2020 for the estate of Barbara L. Earls (deceased), 15 John Street, Williamsburg, Ky 40769.

Steven J. Varro, 2510 Lake City Hwy., Clinton, TN 37716 was appointed executor on 11/10/2020 for the estate of William Steve Varro (deceased), 1440 Little Wolf Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the executor is Don Moses, 113 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Robert Morgan Adkins, 201 Stephens Drive, Utica, NY 13502 was appointed executor on 11/24/2020 for the estate of Nannie Marie (Smith) Adkins (deceased), 134 Shelby Hurst Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the executor is Hon. Kimberly Frost, PO Box 72, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Donna Dixon Ledington, 79 Winterberry Lane, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed executrix on 11/24/2020 for the estate of Eula J. Helton (deceased), 2910 N Hwy 25, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Linda S. Rowlett, 3 Shadybrook Lane, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed executrix on 11/24/2020 for the estate of Johnny Clyde Rowlett (deceased), 3 Shadybrook Lane, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the executrix is David Hoskins, PO Box 1185, Corbin, KY 40702-1185.

Helen Moore or Phillip Young, 272 Proving Street, Apt. A, Jellico, TN 37762 were appointed administrators on 11/24/2020 for the estate of Kenneth Young (deceased), 565 West Robbins Street, Jellico, TN 37762. The attorney for the administrators is John L. Reynolds, 308 Cumberland Ave., Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 30th day of November 2020.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0504

In accordance with KRS 350.055 notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for a permit for a surface, auger/highwall coal mining and reclamation operation affecting 386.27 acres located 5.25 miles east of Rockholds in Whitley & Knox Counties.

The proposed operation is located approximately 5.25 miles east of Rockholds in Whitley & Knox County Kentucky, and is approximately 0.64 miles east of KY 1064 junction with Terrell Hollow Road.

The proposed operation is located on the Rockholds, KY 7½ minute quadrangle map. The operation will use a combination of contour, and auger/highwall miner methods of surface mining. The surface mining area is owned by Danny & Wilma Terrell, TO & Barbara Elliott, Michelle Green, Terry & Debra Terrell, Garry Jr. & Amber Inman, Brian Elliott, Rita Singleton, Ella McCreary, Ellen Bissey, Freda Mae Brock, George Williams & Judy Burns, Harrison Carter, Coy Warfield, Jerry & Sharon Grant, Harold & Penny Ward. The operation will affect an area within 0 feet of public roads Mosley Hollow Spur, CR-1601, Eaton Fork Road, CR-1246, and Terrell Hollow RD, CR-1637. The operation will not involve relocation or closure of public road Terrell Hollow Road, CR-1637. The operation will involve relocation and closure of the public roads Mosley Hollow Spur, CR-1601, and Eaton Fork Road, CR-1246.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.