Legal Notices for 12-18-19











NOTICE:

Yash, LLC., PO Box 299, Heiskell, TN 37754 hereby declares intention(s) to apply for a NQ Retail Malt Beverage Package license no later than December 23, 2019. The business to be licensed will be located at 2450 N Highway 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769, doing business as Colonels Market & Deli. The members are: Ahmed Hemani of 11225 Fox Brook Lane, Knoxville, TN 37932 and Riyaz S. Kherani of 12630 Bayview Drive, Knoxville, TN 37922.

Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601-8400, within 30 days of the date of this legal publication.

NOTICE TO SPOUSE OF GEORGIA MAE MINK

To, the Spouse of Georgia Mae Mink, I have been appointed as Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 19-CI-00621, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, et. al. vs. Harold Mink, et. al, Whitley Circuit Court.

You have fifty (50) days from December 12, 2019 to file an answer or other pleadings in this case, or judgment may be taken against you.

DAVID O. SMITH, ATTORNEY AT LAW

PO BOX 699, CORBIN, KY 40702; 606-528-5001

NOTICE OF BLASTING SCHEDULE

PERMIT NO. 918-0497

In accordance with the provisions of 405 KAR 16:120, Section 3, Alden Resources, LLC, 332 W. Cumberland Gap Pkwy. Corbin, KY 40701, phone No. (606) 523-9760, proposes the following blasting schedule. The blasting site will be conducted on Increments 1 and 2.

The proposed operation is located approximately located 1.5 miles east of Williamsburg in Whitley County Kentucky at Latitude: 36° 46’ 05”, Longitude: 84° 08’ 17”, and is approximately 0.11 miles southwest of KY 779 junction with KY 26 and located 0.15 miles southwest of the confluence of Browns Creek with Watts Creek. Detonations of explosives are proposed to occur from sunrise to sunset and from Monday through Saturday for the period beginning, February 2020 through, February 2021.

Entry to the blasting area will be regulated by signs and barriers. An authorized company representative will prohibit access to the blasting area by unauthorized persons at least ten minutes prior to each detonation. The warning signal shall consist of three long blasts on a siren five minutes prior to the detonation. The blast warning signal will consist of three short blasts on the siren one minute prior to detonation. The all clear signal shall consist of one long blast on a siren following the inspection of the blast site. All roads leading to or near the blast site will remain closed until the all clear signal is given. The warning and all clear signals will be audible within one-half mile from the blast point. The above notice of blasting schedule will be published in the News-Journal at least ten (10) days, but not more than (30) days before beginning blasting.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit # 918-0470

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase II Bond Release on Increment1 No. 1 of permit number 918-0470 which was last issued on June 6th 2016. The application covers an area of approximately 109.8 surface and 114.60 underground/auger acres for a total of 224.40 acres located approximately 0.7 mile south of Johnny Hollow Road’s intersection with KY Hwy 26 and on the waters of Watts Creek. The operation is further located 1.5 miles north of the community of Rockholds in Whitley County, Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $332,800.00. Approximately 25% of the original bond amount of $332,800.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed in October 2015.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by February 7, 2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for February 10, 2020 at 9:00 am at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by February 7, 2020.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit # 918-0447

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase II Bond Release on Increment 2 of permit number 918-0447, which was last issued on October 26, 2018. The application covers an area of approximately 484.99 surface acres located 0.9 miles east from the Maple Creek Road (KY HWY 779) junction with Brown Creek Road and located 600 feet southeast of Phoebe Fork and located 0.5 miles north of Perkins in Whitley County Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (2) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $392,600. Approximately 25% of the original bond amount of $392,600 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed in March 2015.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by February 7, 2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for February 10, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by February 7, 2020.