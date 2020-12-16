Legal Notices for 12-16-20











NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0504

In accordance with KRS 350.055 notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for a permit for a surface, auger/highwall coal mining and reclamation operation affecting 386.27 acres located 5.25 miles east of Rockholds in Whitley & Knox Counties.

The proposed operation is located approximately 5.25 miles east of Rockholds in Whitley & Knox County Kentucky, and is approximately 0.64 miles east of KY 1064 junction with Terrell Hollow Road.

The proposed operation is located on the Rockholds, KY 7½ minute quadrangle map. The operation will use a combination of contour, and auger/highwall miner methods of surface mining. The surface mining area is owned by Danny & Wilma Terrell, TO & Barbara Elliott, Michelle Green, Terry & Debra Terrell, Garry Jr. & Amber Inman, Brian Elliott, Rita Singleton, Ella McCreary, Ellen Bissey, Freda Mae Brock, George Williams & Judy Burns, Harrison Carter, Coy Warfield, Jerry & Sharon Grant, Harold & Penny Ward. The operation will affect an area within 0 feet of public roads Mosley Hollow Spur, CR-1601, Eaton Fork Road, CR-1246, and Terrell Hollow RD, CR-1637. The operation will not involve relocation or closure of public road Terrell Hollow Road, CR-1637. The operation will involve relocation and closure of the public roads Mosley Hollow Spur, CR-1601, and Eaton Fork Road, CR-1246.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

Independent Auditor’s Report

Whitley County Clerk’s Office

In accordance with KRS424.220 the audit report is on file at the County Clerk’s Office and available

for public inspection. It is also available at the Auditor of Public Accounts’ website at www.auditor.ky.gov.

Carolyn Willis, Whitley County Clerk