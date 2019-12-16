Legal Notices for 12-11-19











NOTICE:

Dhruvi I Inc., 105 18th Street, Corbin, KY 40701 hereby declares intention(s) to apply for a NQ Retail Malt Beverage Package license no later than December 10, 2019. The business to be licensed will be located at 105 18th Street, Corbin, KY 40701. The president is Viralkumar Patel of 6894 Lehigh Ct., Allentown, PA 18106.

Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601-8400, within 30 days of the date of this legal publication.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Pursuant to 405 KAR 8:010, Section 16(5), the following is a summary of permitting decisions made by the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Permits with respect to applications to conduct surface coal mining and reclamation operations in Whitley County. ALDEN RESOURCES LLC, 918-0497; MOUNTAINSIDE COAL CO INC, 918-0465.