Legal Notices for 11-6-19

Gilbert Tire, 9252 US Hwy 25 S, Corbin, Ky 40701, 606-523-5782 has a mechanic lien on a 2018 Ford F350 vin# 1FT8W3DT3JEC23385 owned by Joshua Burke, 2789 Lily Road, Lily, Ky 40744 with lien being held by PNC Bank, 14790 N US Hwy 25 E, Corbin, Ky 40701. This vehicle will be sold for the storage, processing, and repair bill at Gilbert Tire, 9252 US Hwy 25 S, Corbin, Ky 40701, 606-523-5782 around last of November.

Gilbert Tire, 9252 US Hwy 25 S, Corbin, Ky 40701, 606-523-5782 has a mechanic lien on a 2010 GMC Yukon vin#1GKUKCEOXAR202058 owned by Meghann Russell of 70 Day Road, Corbin, Ky 40701 with lien being held by American Credit Acceptance, PO Box 4419, Wilmington, Ohio 45177.This vehicle will be sold for the storage, processing, and repair bill at Gilbert Tire, 9252 US Hwy 25 S, Corbin, Ky 40701 606-523-5782 around last of November.

JonEvan Jack’s, 2665 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Corbin, KY 40701 hereby declares intentions to apply for a caterer license no later than November 4, 2019. The business to be licensed will be located at 2665 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Corbin, Ky 40701 doing business as JonEvan Jack’s, LLC. Maranda Brown, owner, 61 Monhollen Dr., Corbin, KY 40701.

Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Dept. Of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601-8400, within 30 days (KRS 243.430) of the date of this legal publication.

The 2018 Whitley County Sheriff Fee Account Audit Report has been released. A copy of the complete audit report is on file and available for public inspection during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. If any citizen wishes to obtain a complete copy including financial statement information for their personal use, copies will be made available upon request. Copies will be charged at the rate of 25 cents per page. Copies of the financial statement prepared in accordance with KRS 424.220 are available to the public at no cost from The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Carolyn Sue Mills, 302 N Main Street, Apt. 103, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Administratrix on 10/7/19 for the estate of Byron W. Callebs (deceased). Attorney for the Administratrix is Jeffery R. Tipton, PO Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

Amanda Munro, 297 East Lake Drive, Slidell, LA 70461 was appointed Administratrix on 10/21/19 for the estate of Doris Dick (deceased). Attorney and local agent for the Administratrix is David Howard, 216 E 4th Street, London, KY 40741.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 31st day of October, 2019.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY, WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

Mickie L. Gibbs has filed the final settlement for the estate of Bobby Ray Singleton (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 12/2/19 at 9:00 AM.

Angelina Lester has filed the final settlement for the estate of Jason Ray Lester (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 12/2/19 at 9:00 AM.

Hon. Amanda Hill has filed the amended second final settlement for the estate of Gary Veach (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 12/9/19 at 9:00 AM.

Dion Walters has filed the final settlement for the estate of Jerry C. Walters (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 12/9/19 at 9:00 AM.

Diane Mitchell and Robert Miller have filed the final settlement for the estate of James Carl Jones (deceased). The settlement hearing will be 12/2/19 at 9:00 AM.

Carolyn Reeves has filed the final settlement for the estate of Larry W. Goodin (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 12/2/2019 at 9:00 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to December 1st, 2019.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 100 Main Street, Courtroom D, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 31st day of October, 2019.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

Notice is hereby given by Order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Sherry Trimble, 43 Man-O-War Trail, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Administratrix on 10/8/2019 for the estate of Allen Trimble (deceased), 43 Man-O-War, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Administratrix is Graham Trimble, PO Box 1157, Corbin, KY 40702.

Lisa Siler, 705 Louden Meadow Creek Road, Rockholds, KY 40759 replaced Ronnie Rose as Executrix on 10/8/2019 for the estate of Elmer Rose (deceased), 700 Bacon Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the new Executrix is Paul K. Croley, 205 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Debra Elaine Powers, 1795 East Hwy 904, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Executrix on 10/8/2019 for the estate of Norma J. Lawson (deceased), 1875 East Hwy 904, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Jennie Lou Ausmus, 75 Cardinal Heights, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Executrix on 10/8/2019 for the estate of Carl E. “Sonny” Ausmus, Jr., (deceased), 75 Cardinal Heights, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Executrix is Hon. Kimberly Frost, PO Box 72, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Kathy Harris was appointed Executrix on 10/15/2019 for the estate of Ruby J. Faulkner (deceased), 407 11th Street, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Executrix is Hon. Jeffrey Hill, PO Box 1185, Corbin, KY 40702.

Anitta Darlene Brooks, 200 Violet Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Executrix on 10/15/2019 for the estate of Barbara Daphine Keith (deceased), 73 Freeman Hollow Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Executrix is Hon. James H. Wren, II, PO Box 6, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Beulah Harris, 180 Redgate Drive, Woodbine, KY 40771 was appointed Administratrix on 10/15/2019 for the estate of Wanda Sue Nantz (deceased), 55 Frazier Lane, Rockholds, KY 40759.

Michael B. Privett, 109 Harlequin Court, Simpsonville, SC 29681 was appointed Administrator on 10/15/2019 for the estate of Carolyn F. Privett (deceased), 1855 Old Jellico Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Administrator is Todd Childers, PO Box 1546, Corbin, KY 40702.

Randall Monhollen, 1611 Barton Mill Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Administrator on 10/15/2019 for the estate of Deborah Marie Phillips (deceased), 1611 Barton Mill Road, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Administrator is Shane Romines, PO Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

Edwina I. Perez, 7642 N Hwy 25 W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Administratrix on 10/15/2019 for the estate of William P. Barnhill (deceased), 7647 N Hwy 25 W, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Clytha D. Fields, 155 Sentelle Road #1, Greenville, TN 37743 was appointed Administratrix on 10/15/2019 for the estate of William Dale Veach (deceased), 2795 Whetstone Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Administratrix is Don Moses, 113 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Molissa Mills was appointed Executrix on 10/29/2019 for the estate of Elva Lee Davis (deceased), 63 Cemetery Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Executrix is Alison Sparks, PO Box 1926, London, KY 40743.

Given under my hand this 31st day of October, 2019.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY, WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

Jack Smith has filed the final settlement for Jimmy Lee Buchanan (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 12/10/2019 at 11 AM.

Alice M. Parks has filed the final settlement for Ester Jarvis Smith (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 12/10/2019 at 11 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to December 1st, 2019.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 31st day of October, 2019.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

WHITLEY COUNTY EMERGENCY PLANNING COMMITTEE

Pursuant to Section 324, Title III of the 1986 Federal Superfund Amendments and Reauthorization Act (SARA) of 1986 (PL 99-499), the following information is provided in compliance with the Community Right-To-Know requirements of the SARA Law, and the open meetings and open records provisions of Kentucky Revised Statutes. Members of the public may contact the Whitley County Emergency Planning Committee by writing Danny Moses, Chairman of the Whitley County Emergency Planning Committee, PO Box 237, Williamsburg, KY 40769, or contact by telephone at (606) 549-6071. The Whitley County Emergency Planning Committee conducts meetings at Whitley County EM Director’s Office, 100 Briar Creek Park Rd, Suite 1, Williamsburg, KY 40769 or at other locations, in accordance with the Kentucky Open Meetings Law. Members of the public may request to be notified of regular or special meetings as provided in KRS 61.820 and KRS 61.825. Records of the Planning Committee, including the county emergency response plan, material safety data sheets, and inventory forms, or any follow-up emergency notices as may subsequent be issued, are open for inspection, and members of the public who wish to review these records may do so from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, at the 100 Briar Creek Park Road, Suite 1, Williamsburg, KY 40769, as required by the Kentucky Open Records Law. The local 24-hour telephone number for purposes of emergency notification, as required by SARA, is 911.