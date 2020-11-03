Legal Notices for 11-4-20











NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CAROL ANN BLAIR A/K/A CAROLE BLAIR, 719 MIDDLE FORK RICHLAND ROAD, GRAY, KY.

To the above individual, I have been appointed Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 20-CI-00397, Commonwealth CD Fund, LLC vs. Carol Ann Blair a/k/a Carole Blair et al. , Knox Circuit Court. You have fifty (50) days from October 14, 2020 to file an answer or other pleadings in this case, or judgment may be taken against you.

DAVID O. SMITH, ATTORNEY AT LAW

PO BOX 699, CORBIN, KY 40702; 606-528-5001

LAUREL CIRCUIT COURT

MASTER COMMISSIONER SALE

FRIDAY, November 13, 2020, 1 PM –

LAUREL COUNTY FARMERS’ MARKET

TERMS OF SALE: CASH OR 10% DOWN DAY OF SALE – BALANCE IN THIRTY (30) DAYS

Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust Company vs Starlena Robbins-Kusiak, Walter K. Kusiak, Star Robbins & Company, Inc., Hope Industries, LLC, The White Lilly Floral and Gifts, Inc., First National Bank and Trust, Citizens Guaranty Bank, Carol A. Storm Mid South Capital Partners, LP, Internal Revenue Service and Commonwealth of Kentucky, Department of Revenue

SALE # 10 1215 Maple Lane, Corbin, KY Located in Whitley County.

Deed Book 488, Page 649, Whitley County Clerk’s Office

Parcel ID # 138-10-06-001.00

PURSUANT TO ORDERS FROM THE KENTUCKY SUPREME COURT ALL PERSONS ATTENDING A JUDICIAL SALE SHALL AT ALL TIMES WEAR A PROTECTIVE FACIAL COVERING SUCH AS A MASK, SCARF, BANDANA OR OTHER CLOTH THAT COVERS THE NOSE AND MOUTH. FURTHER, AT ALL TIMES DURING THE SALE ALL PERSONS IN ATTENDANCE SHALL MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCE BY STANDING AT LEAST SIX (6) SQUARE FEET FROM EACH OTHER.

FURTHER, INDIVIDUALS SHALL NOT ATTEND THE JUDICIAL SALE IF THEY HAVE:

EXPERIENCED ANY SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19, INCLUDING COUGH, SHORTNESS OF BREATH OR DIFFICULTY BREATHING, FEVER, CHILLS, MUSCLE PAIN, SORE THROAT, OR NEW LOSS OF TASTE OR SMELL.

BEEN ASKED TO SELF-QUARANTINE BY ANY DOCTOR, HOSPITAL, OR HEALTH AGENCY

BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19 WITHIN THE PAST 14 DAYS OR HAD CONTACT WITH ANYONE WHO HAS BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19 WITHIN THE PAST 14 DAYS.

A BAILIFF OR COURT SECURITY OFFICER WILL BE PRESENT TO ENFORCE THE KENTUCKY SUPREME COURT ORDERS.

Jane Winkler Dyche, Master Commissioner

Laurel Circuit Court

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 5540 KY 1809, Barbourville, KY 40906 has applied for a Phase III Bond Release of Increments 2, 3 and 6 of Permit # 918‐0467, which was last issued on June 17, 2019. The application covers an area of Approximately 263.40 acres located approximately 2.81 miles southwest of the community of Jellico Creek and 1.21 miles southwest of the confluence of Pleasant Run Creek and Jellico Creek in Whitley County. The permit area is approximately 0.68 miles east of the McCreary county line on KY 92. The latitude is 36° 41’ 10”. The Longitude is 84° 16’ 54”.

The bond(s) now in effect are: Increment 2 the current bond is with the Kentucky Bond Pool for $36,200, Increment 3 the current bond is with the Kentucky Bond Pool for $84,200.00, and Increment 6 is a Letter of Credit for $21,700.00. All remaining bond is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding and mulching, completed in March of 2014. Trees were planted in January, 2016. Additional grading, seeding, mulching and pond removals were done in 2018, 2019 and 2020 to meet PHIII bond release requirements.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY 40601, by December 11, 2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 9:00 AM on December 14, 2020, at the Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by December 11, 2020.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Teresa Faulkner, 805 Paint Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 10/13/2020 for the estate of Albert A. Faulkner (deceased), 805 Paint Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Gregory Paul Sutton, 1660 Cripple Creek Road, Rockholds, KY 40759 and Lola Sutton, 1658 Cripple Creek Road, Rockholds, KY 40759 were appointed co-executors on 9/22/2020 for the estate of Arthur Louis Sutton, Sr. (deceased), 1660 Cripple Creek Road, Rockholds, KY 40759.

Harold Bowlin, 2660 N. Hwy 25, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administrator on 10/20/2020 for the estate of Allie Bowlin (deceased), 2660 N. Hwy 25, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the executor is Hon. Jeffrey K. Hill, P.O. Box 1605, Corbin, KY 40702.

Roy Brock, 405 Lauren Lane, Island Lake, IL 60042 was appointed administrator on 10/20/2020 for the estate of Darlene Saylor (deceased), 192 Bacon Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the administrator is Hon. Wesley R. Tipton, P.O Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

Thomas Underwood, 110 Reservoir Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executor on 10/20/2020 for the estate of Bessie Leora Petrey (deceased), 684 North 6th Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the executor is Sandra Reeves, P.O. Box 1341, Corbin, KY 40701.

Whitley County Sheriff was appointed public administrator on 10/6/2020 for the estate of Elizabeth Stinnett (deceased), 2124 Highway 1481, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Virginia I. Dave, 742 Logan Street, Mooresville, NC 28115 or Byron W. Smoot, 209 Miller Drive, Richmond, KY 40475 were appointed executor on 10/27/2020 for the estate of Nona Smoot (deceased), 70 Florence Avenue, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Darrell Eaton, 408 Horse Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701 and Martha Kinman, 1775 Bacon Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701 were appointed co-administrators on 10/27/2020 for the estate of Elsie Mae Eaton (deceased), 1795 Bacon Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the co-administrators is Brody Freeman, P.O. Box 1546, Corbin, KY 40702.

Given under my hand this 30th day of October, 2020.

Gary W. Barton, Clerk

District & Circuit Courts

Whitley County/Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Lee E. Hensley has filed the final settlement for Earnest Lee Hensley (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 12/8/2020 @ 11 am.

Raymond W. Sharp, Jr. has filed the final settlement for Raymond W. Sharp, Sr. (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 12/15/2020 @ 11 am.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to December 1st, 2020.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 30th day of October, 2020.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court that the following appointments have been made.

Brooke Helton, 2737 Bee Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as Administratrix on 10/5/2020 for the estate of Shane A. Moore (deceased), 2865 Bee Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Edna Pridemore, 509 Tyler Trail, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as executrix on 10/12/2020 for the estate of Johnny Lee Jones (deceased), 445 Oak Grove School Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 23rd day of October, 2020.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY/WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Muriel Jones Johnson has filed the final settlement for the estate of James Earl Johnson (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 1/11/2021 at 9:00 AM.

Shawn Gentry has filed the final settlement for the estate of Toni Gentry (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 1/11/2021 at 9:00 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to December 1st, 2020.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 100 Main Street, Courtroom D, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 23rd day of October, 2020.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids for the following surplus property will be received by the Whitley County Fiscal Court. This BID can be for specified individual items, must identify which item is being bid will be accepted.

ROAD DEPARTMENT

Kodiak Dump Truck – VIN 1GDM7H1J9MJ503444

Kodiak Dump Truck – VIN 1GBM7H1JXSJ110736

GMC 3500 – VIN 1GDHC34K2RE538136

Top Kick – VIN 1GDM7H1J1MJ503258

Ford Water Truck – VIN 1FDPK84N3GVA28560

1997 Dodge 35 Diesel – VIN 3B7MF36D7WM234525

2002 Dodge 35 Gas Flat Bed – VIN 3D7MU46D93G769559

Bids Must Be separated by individual item.

Person(s) or Agency must submit their mailed bids or submit them to the Whitley County Judge Executive at the Whitley County Courthouse, P.O. Box 237, Williamsburg, Kentucky, on or before 2:00 p.m. local time on Nov 16, 2020 at which time bids will be opened and read aloud. Bids will then be presented to the Fiscal Court at the regular scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Nov 17, 2020. All bids shall be individually marked “SURPLUS PROPERTY RD” on front of envelope.

The surplus property is available for inspection located at Whitley County RD, 224 Prewitt Bend Rd, Williamsburg, KY 40769 and can be viewed during 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM, Monday through Thursday.

Payment from the recipient(s) awarded the Bid shall be made with the County Treasurer at the Courthouse.

Removal of the vehicles/shall be the responsibility of the recipient of the BID and shall have 15 Days from the Award to remove all vehicles.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445 and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 60 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.