Legal Notices for 11-28-18













NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application No. 918-0503 NW

In accordance with KRS 350.055 notice is hereby given that JMR Resources, LLC., 320 Catalpa Street, Pineville, KY 40977, has applied for a permit for a surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 0.5 miles southeast of Mountain Ash in Whitley County. The proposed operation will disturb 21.0 surface acres and 24.0 auger acres.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.4 miles southeast from intersection of Mountain Ash Road and Old Mountain Ash Pike and located 0.5 miles east of Clear Fork. Latitude 36°39’16” and Longitude 84°07’20”.

The proposed operation is located on the Williamsburg/Saxton U.S.G.S 7-1/2 minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by Barbara and William Jones, Sr. and Jon Betts.

This is the final advertisement of this application; all comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be received within thirty (30) days of today’s date. The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Kentucky Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, KY 40965. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0502

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Kopper Glo Mining, LLC, 1197 Rock Creek Road, Clairfield, TN 37715 has applied for a permit for a surface coal mining and reclamation operation affecting 304.17 acres located 0.98 miles southeast of Siler in Whitley County.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.13 miles northeast from KY 92 junction with KY 1595 and located 0.09 miles north of Poplar Creek. The Latitude is 36° 40’ 55”. The Longitude is 83° 57’ 00”.

The proposed operation is located on the Frakes U.S.G.S. 7-1/2 minute quadrangle map. The operation will use the surface area, contour and auger/highwall miner methods of surface mining. The surface area is owned by Penn Virginia Operating Co., LLC, Darrell & Susan Reynolds, Tommy Stewart and EC & Irene Lawson.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue; Middlesboro, KY 40965. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE:

JonEvan Jack’s, 2665 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Corbin, KY 40701 hereby declares intentions to apply for a Quota Retail Drink License and Special Sunday Sales Drink License no later than 30 days. The business to be licensed will be located at 2665 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Corbin, Ky 40701 doing business as JonEvan Jack’s, LLC. Maranda Brown, owner, 61 Monhollen Dr., Corbin, KY 40701.

Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Dept. Of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601-8400, within 30 days (KRS 243.430) of the date of this legal publication.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Pursuant to 405 KAR 8:010, Section 16(5), the following is a summary of permitting decisions made by the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Permits with respect to applications to conduct surface coal mining and reclamation operations in Whitley County. WHITLEY, ALDEN RESOURCES LLC, 9185193; WHITLEY, KLA MINING INC, 9180492.