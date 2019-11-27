Legal Notices for 11-27-19











NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 5540 KY 1809, Barbourville, KY 40906 has applied for a Phase II Bond Release of Increments 2, 3 and 6 of Permit # 918-0467, which was last issued on June 17, 2019. The application covers an area of approximately 263.40 acres located approximately 2.81 miles southwest of the community of Jellico Creek and 1.21 miles southwest of the confluence of Pleasant Run Creek and Jellico Creek in Whitley County.

The permit area is approximately 0.68 miles east of the McCreary County line on KY 92. The latitude is 36° 41’ 10”. The Longitude is 84° 16’ 54”.

The bond(s) now in effect are: Increment 2 the current bond is with the Kentucky Bond Pool for $94,700.00, Increment 3 the current bond is with the Kentucky Bond Pool for $141,700.00, and Increment 6 is a Letter of Credit for $56,800.00. Approximately 25% of the bond amount ($293,200.00), is included in the application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding and mulching, completed in March of 2014. Trees were planted in January, 2016. Additional grading, seeding, mulching and pond removals were done in 2018 and 2019 to meet PHII reclamation requirements.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY 40601, by January 3, 2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 9:00 AM on January 6, 2020, at the Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by January 3, 2020.

BID NOTICE:

Whitley County Water District will be accepting sealed bids on a 1996 Kubota Backhoe, Model L35. Bids will be accepted at our office, located at 19 S Hwy 25W in Williamsburg, Kentucky, until 1:00 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Minimum bid $10,000.00. Backhoe will be sold “as is”.

NOTICE TO UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LAURA BAKER

To, the Unknown Spouse of Laura Baker, I have been appointed as Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 19-CI-00502, US Bank National Association, et. al. vs. Laura Baker, et. al Whitley Circuit Court.

You have fifty (50) days from October 16, 2019 to file an answer or other pleadings in this case, or judgment may be taken against you.

DAVID O. SMITH, ATTORNEY AT LAW

PO BOX 699, CORBIN KY 40702; 606-528-5001

NOTICE TO UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF THADDEUS BAKER

To, the Unknown Spouse of Thaddeus Baker, I have been appointed as Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 19-CI-00502, US Bank National Association, et. al. vs. Laura Baker, et. al Whitley Circuit Court.

You have fifty (50) days from October 16, 2019 to file an answer or other pleadings in this case, or judgment may be taken against you.

DAVID O. SMITH, ATTORNEY AT LAW

PO BOX 699, CORBIN KY 40702; 606-528-5001