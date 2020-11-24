Legal Notices for 11-25-20











NOTICE

New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, d/b/a AT&T Mobility and Diamond Towers V LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company have filed an application with the Kentucky Public Service Commission (“PSC”) to construct a new wireless communications facility on a site located on Kentucky Highway 92, Williamsburg, KY 40769 (36° 40’ 30.13” North latitude, 84° 16’ 27.91” West longitude). You may contact the PSC for additional information concerning this matter at: Kentucky Public Service Commission, Executive Director, 211 Sower Boulevard, P.O. Box 615, Frankfort, Kentucky 40602. Please refer to docket number 2020-00372 in any correspondence sent in connection with this matter.

PUBLIC NOTICE

An Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various funds in the amount of $596,280.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $596,280.00 was passed on 11/17/2020. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

PAT WHITE JR., COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE

PUBLIC NOTICE

An Emergency Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $729,884.36 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $729,884.36 was passed on 11/17/2020. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

PAT WHITE JR., COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE