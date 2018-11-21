Legal Notices for 11-21-18













NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application No. 918-0503 NW

In accordance with KRS 350.055 notice is hereby given that JMR Resources, LLC., 320 Catalpa Street, Pineville, KY 40977, has applied for a permit for a surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 0.5 miles southeast of Mountain Ash in Whitley County. The proposed operation will disturb 21.0 surface acres and 24.0 auger acres.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.4 miles southeast from intersection of Mountain Ash Road and Old Mountain Ash Pike and located 0.5 miles east of Clear Fork. Latitude 36°39’16” and Longitude 84°07’20”.

The proposed operation is located on the Williamsburg/Saxton U.S.G.S 7-1/2 minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by Barbara and William Jones, Sr. and Jon Betts.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Kentucky Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, KY 40965. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0491, Operator Revision

In accordance with 405 KAR 8:010, notice is hereby given that KLA Mining, Inc., 121 Vermillion Avenue, Whitesburg, KY 41858 intends to revise permit number 918-0491 to add an operator. The operator presently approved in the permit is Long Hole Augering Inc, 1685 Highway 80, Hindman, KY, 41822. The operator being added is 7 Enterprises, LLC, 454 West Highway 3094, East Bernstadt, KY, 40729.

The operation is located 1.3 miles north of Faber in Whitley County. The operation is approximately 1 mile west from KY 26’s junction with Eaton Fork Road and located on Eaton Fork. The operation is on the Vox USGS 7 ½ minute quadrangle map.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department of Natural Resources Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middleboro, KY, 40965-1229. Written comments or objections must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY, 40601. All comments or objections must be received within 15 days of today’s date.

PUBLIC NOTICE – ALCOHOL LICENSE APPLICATION

Minit Mart, LLC d/b/a Minit Mart hereby declares its intention to apply for a NQ Retail Malt Beverage Package license no later than December 5, 2018. The licensed premises will be located at 2540 Cumberland Falls Hwy Corbin, KY 40701. The Vice President is Michael Gerwert, 302 W. 3rd Street, Suite 300, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601, within thirty (30) days of the date of legal publication.