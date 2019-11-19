Legal Notices for 11-20-19











PUBLIC NOTICE:

Gilbert Tire, 9252 US Hwy 25 S, Corbin, Ky 40701, 606-523-5782 has a mechanic lien on a 2018 Ford F350 vin# 1FT8W3DT3JEC23385 owned by Joshua Burke, 2789 Lily Road, Lily, Ky 40744 with lien being held by PNC Bank, 14790 N US Hwy 25 E, Corbin, Ky 40701. This vehicle will be sold for the storage, processing, and repair bill at Gilbert Tire, 9252 US Hwy 25 S, Corbin, Ky 40701, 606-523-5782 around last of November.

Gilbert Tire, 9252 US Hwy 25 S, Corbin, Ky 40701, 606-523-5782 has a mechanic lien on a 2010 GMC Yukon vin#1GKUKCEOXAR202058 owned by Meghann Russell of 70 Day Road, Corbin, Ky 40701 with lien being held by American Credit Acceptance, PO Box 4419, Wilmington, Ohio 45177.This vehicle will be sold for the storage, processing, and repair bill at Gilbert Tire, 9252 US Hwy 25 S, Corbin, Ky 40701 606-523-5782 around last of November.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 5540 KY 1809, Barbourville, KY 40906 has applied for a Phase II Bond Release of Increments 2, 3 and 6 of Permit # 918-0467, which was last issued on June 17, 2019. The application covers an area of approximately 263.40 acres located approximately 2.81 miles southwest of the community of Jellico Creek and 1.21 miles southwest of the confluence of Pleasant Run Creek and Jellico Creek in Whitley County.

The permit area is approximately 0.68 miles east of the McCreary County line on KY 92. The latitude is 36° 41’ 10”. The Longitude is 84° 16’ 54”.

The bond(s) now in effect are: Increment 2 the current bond is with the Kentucky Bond Pool for $94,700.00, Increment 3 the current bond is with the Kentucky Bond Pool for $141,700.00, and Increment 6 is a Letter of Credit for $56,800.00. Approximately 25% of the bond amount ($293,200.00), is included in the application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding and mulching, completed in March of 2014. Trees were planted in January, 2016. Additional grading, seeding, mulching and pond removals were done in 2018 and 2019 to meet PHII reclamation requirements.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY 40601, by January 3, 2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 9:00 AM on January 6, 2020, at the Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by January 3, 2020.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUP

Communities Served: Cities of Berea, London, Richmond; Counties of Laurel and Madison, KY

Effective on or after December 30, 2019, the following channels will no longer be available in Digi Tier 2/Spectrum TV Gold, Preferred TV or Sports Pass. These networks are still available with subscription to Spectrum TV Sports Pack: MLB Strike Zone on channels 191 & 1191; NFL RedZone on channels 269 & 664; Outdoor Channel on channels 197, 262 & 781.

Communities Served: Cities of Burgin, Camargo, Carlisle, Cynthiana, Danville, Ewing, Flemingsburg, Georgetown, Harrodsburg, Jeffersonville, Junction, Lancaster, Lawrenceburg, Midway, Millersburg, Mount Sterling, Nicholasville, North Middletown, Paris, Perryville, Sharpsburg, Stamping Ground, Stanford, Versailles, Wilmore, Winchester; Counties of Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fleming, Franklin, Garrard, Harrison, Jessamine, Lincoln, Mercer, Montgomery, Nicholas, Scott and Woodford, KY

Effective on or after December 30, 2019, the following channels will no longer be available in Digi Tier 2/Spectrum TV Gold, Preferred TV or Sports Pass. These networks are still available with subscription to Spectrum TV Sports Pack: MLB Strike Zone on channels 191 & 1193; NFL RedZone on channels 269 & 664; Outdoor Channel on channels 197, 262 & 781.

Communities Served: Cities of Corbin, Williamsburg; Counties of Clay, Knox, Laurel, Leslie and Whitley, KY

Effective on or after December 30, 2019, the following channels will no longer be available in Digi Tier 2/Spectrum TV Gold, Standard TV or Sports Pass. These networks are still available with subscription to Spectrum TV Sports Pack: NFL RedZone on channel 228; Outdoor Channel on channels 43 & 1052.

Communities Served: Cities of Burnside, Eubank, Ferguson, Liberty, McKinney, Mount Vernon, Science Hill, Somerset; Counties of Casey, Pulaski and Rockcastle, KY

Effective on or after December 30, 2019, the following channels will no longer be available in Digi Tier 2/Spectrum TV Gold, Standard TV or Sports Pass. These networks are still available with subscription to Spectrum TV Sports Pack: NFL RedZone on channel 228; Outdoor Channel on channels 55 & 1052.

Communities Served: Counties of Breathitt, Knott and Perry, KY

Effective on or after December 30, 2019, the following channels will no longer be available in Digi Tier 2/Spectrum TV Gold, Standard TV or Sports Pass. These networks are still available with subscription to Spectrum TV Sports Pack: NFL RedZone on channel 228; Outdoor Channel on channels 62 & 1052.

Communities Served: Jessamine County and Town of Lexington-Fayette Urbon Co, KY

Effective on or after December 30, 2019, the following channels will no longer be available in Digi Tier 2/Spectrum TV Gold, Variety Pass/Preferred TV or Sports Pass. These networks are still available with subscription to Spectrum TV Sports Pack: MLB Strike Zone on channel 540; NFL RedZone on channels 548 & 919; Outdoor Channel on channels 553 & 970.

For a complete channel lineup, visit Spectrum.com/Channels. To view this notice online, visit Spectrum.net/ProgrammingNotices

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Pursuant to 405 KAR 8:010, Section 16(5), the following is a summary of permitting decisions made by the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Permits with respect to applications to conduct surface coal mining and reclamation operations in Whitley County. ALDEN RESOURCES LLC, 9185193; AMERICAN HIGHWALL MINING LLC 9180461.

NOTICE TO UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LAURA BAKER

To, the Unknown Spouse of Laura Baker, I have been appointed as Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 19-CI-00502, US Bank National Association, et. al. vs. Laura Baker, et. al Whitley Circuit Court.

You have fifty (50) days from October 16, 2019 to file an answer or other pleadings in this case, or judgment may be taken against you.

DAVID O. SMITH, ATTORNEY AT LAW

PO BOX 699, CORBIN KY 40702; 606-528-5001

NOTICE TO UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF THADDEUS BAKER

To, the Unknown Spouse of Thaddeus Baker, I have been appointed as Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 19-CI-00502, US Bank National Association, et. al. vs. Laura Baker, et. al Whitley Circuit Court.

You have fifty (50) days from October 16, 2019 to file an answer or other pleadings in this case, or judgment may be taken against you.

