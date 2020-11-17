Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Legal Notices for 11-18-20

Posted On 17 Nov 2020
By :
Comment: 0

NOTICE

New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company d/b/a AT&T Mobility has filed an application with the Williamsburg Planning and Zoning Commission to construct a new wireless communications facility on a site located at 3290 Croley Bend Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 (36º 46’ 07.86” North latitude, 84º 10’ 15.95” West longitude).  You may contact the Planning and Zoning Commission for additional information concerning this matter at: Williamsburg Planning and Zoning Commission, 423 Main Street, P.O. Box 119, Williamsburg, KY 40769; telephone (606) 549-6033.

ku-customer-notice
About the Author

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal