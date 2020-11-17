Legal Notices for 11-18-20











New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company d/b/a AT&T Mobility has filed an application with the Williamsburg Planning and Zoning Commission to construct a new wireless communications facility on a site located at 3290 Croley Bend Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 (36º 46’ 07.86” North latitude, 84º 10’ 15.95” West longitude). You may contact the Planning and Zoning Commission for additional information concerning this matter at: Williamsburg Planning and Zoning Commission, 423 Main Street, P.O. Box 119, Williamsburg, KY 40769; telephone (606) 549-6033.