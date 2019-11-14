Legal Notices for 11-13-19











PUBLIC NOTICE:

Gilbert Tire, 9252 US Hwy 25 S, Corbin, Ky 40701, 606-523-5782 has a mechanic lien on a 2018 Ford F350 vin# 1FT8W 3DT3JEC23385 owned by Joshua Burke, 2789 Lily Road, Lily, Ky 40744 with lien being held by PNC Bank, 14790 N US Hwy 25 E, Corbin, Ky 40701. This vehicle will be sold for the storage, processing, and repair bill at Gilbert Tire, 9252 US Hwy 25 S, Corbin, Ky 40701, 606-523-5782 around last of November.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Gilbert Tire, 9252 US Hwy 25 S, Corbin, Ky 40701, 606-523-5782 has a mechanic lien on a 2010 GMC Yukon vin#1GKUKCEOX AR202058 owned by Meghann Russell of 70 Day Road, Corbin, Ky 40701 with lien being held by American Credit Acceptance, PO Box 4419, Wilmington, Ohio 45177.This vehicle will be sold for the storage, processing, and repair bill at Gilbert Tire, 9252 US Hwy 25 S, Corbin, Ky 40701 606-523-5782 around last of November.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 5540 KY 1809, Barbourville, KY 40906 has applied for a Phase II Bond Release of Increments 2, 3 and 6 of Permit # 918-0467, which was last issued on June 17, 2019. The application covers an area of approximately 263.40 acres located approximately 2.81 miles southwest of the community of Jellico Creek and 1.21 miles southwest of the confluence of Pleasant Run Creek and Jellico Creek in Whitley County.

The permit area is approximately 0.68 miles east of the McCreary County line on KY 92. The latitude is 36° 41’ 10”. The Longitude is 84° 16’ 54”.

The bond(s) now in effect are: Increment 2 the current bond is with the Kentucky Bond Pool for $94,700.00, Increment 3 the current bond is with the Kentucky Bond Pool for $141,700.00, and Increment 6 is a Letter of Credit for $56,800.00. Approximately 25% of the bond amount ($293,200.00), is included in the application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding and mulching, completed in March of 2014. Trees were planted in January, 2016. Additional grading, seeding, mulching and pond removals were done in 2018 and 2019 to meet PHII reclamation requirements.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY 40601, by January 3, 2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 9:00 AM on January 6, 2020, at the Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by January 3, 2020.

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapters 65 and 424 of the Kentucky Revised Statutes, the financial report and supporting data may be inspected by the general public at the Whitley County Conservation District, located at 1707 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Suite L3, Corbin, KY, between the hours of 8:00am and 4:30pm Monday through Friday. Meetings are held on a monthly basis on the third Thursday of the month at 9:00am, with the exception of December, and are open to the public. Citizens serving on the Whitley County Conservation District Board of Supervisors are:

Lee Edd Sears, 2435 Louden Road, Williamsburg KY 40769, Chairman

Charles Ohler, 5101 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Corbin, KY 40701, Vice-Chairman

Harold Prewitt, 211 Angel Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769, Sec-Treasurer

Anne Bays, 511 Logan Road, Corbin, KY 40701, Member

Joann Siler, 114 Lud Tolliver Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769, Member

Jack R. Smith, 920 Corinth Cemetery Road, Corbin, KY 40701, Member

Jim D. Jones, 520 Highway 511, Corbin, KY 40701, Member