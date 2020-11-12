Legal Notices for 11-11-20











NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 5540 KY 1809, Barbourville, KY 40906 has applied for a Phase III Bond Release of Increments 2, 3 and 6 of Permit # 918‐0467, which was last issued on June 17, 2019. The application covers an area of Approximately 263.40 acres located approximately 2.81 miles southwest of the community of Jellico Creek and 1.21 miles southwest of the confluence of Pleasant Run Creek and Jellico Creek in Whitley County. The permit area is approximately 0.68 miles east of the McCreary county line on KY 92. The latitude is 36° 41’ 10”. The Longitude is 84° 16’ 54”.

The bond(s) now in effect are: Increment 2 the current bond is with the Kentucky Bond Pool for $36,200, Increment 3 the current bond is with the Kentucky Bond Pool for $84,200.00, and Increment 6 is a Letter of Credit for $21,700.00. All remaining bond is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding and mulching, completed in March of 2014. Trees were planted in January, 2016. Additional grading, seeding, mulching and pond removals were done in 2018, 2019 and 2020 to meet PHIII bond release requirements.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY 40601, by December 11, 2020.

This is the final advertisement of the application. A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 9:00 AM on December 14, 2020, at the Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by December 11, 2020.