Legal Notices for 10-9-19











ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Proposals for the following equipment will be received by the Whitley County Co-Op Extension Service in the manner and on the date hereinafter specified for the proposed sale of a Double Wide Mobile Home/Office.

Specifications:

1992 Double Wide Mobile Home/Office, Serial Number: H98551G 27 x 66 with sun room addition and AC Unit.

Sealed Bids must submit by mail to: PO Box 328, Williamsburg, KY 40769 or delivered to the Whitley County Extension Office at 4275 US 25W N, Williamsburg, KY 40769 on or before 12:00 PM. local time on October 16, 2019, at which time bids will be opened and read aloud during the regular scheduled meeting and awarded/rejected at that time.

ALL BIDS must be Sealed and Marked on the Envelope “Mobile/Home”

To review the property, call 606 549-1430 to schedule an appointment. Mobile Home/Office can be viewed during normal business hours of 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM Monday-Friday.

SOLD AS IS and the Bidder is responsible for the disconnection of the sun room and removal of all materials including under pinning, sun room and hauling off the unit at bidders expense. Bidder shall have 30 Days from the Award Date to dismantle and remove the unit.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445 and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County Extension Office reserves the right to waive any informality and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County Extension Office reserves the right to award to the highest bid. Whitley County Extension Office is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY

ORDINANCE NO. 19-007

AN ORDINANCE ANNEXING PROPERTY LOCATED AT 2450 N HWY 25 W, WILLIAMSBURG, WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, CONTAINING 1.143 ACRES BY SURVEY, INTO THE CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY, BY CONSENT OF THE PROPERTY OWNER.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY, AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION I: That the corporate limits of the City of Williamsburg, Kentucky, as now established be extended so as to include the territory hereinafter described and to annex the property into the City of Williamsburg, Kentucky:

A certain tract or parcel of land in Williamsburg, Whitley County, KY, and being all the same land obtained by K & H, LLC, a Kentucky Limited Liability Company, by Strawman Deed of John L. Reynolds, as Trustee, dated September 16, 2019, which is duly recorded at Deed Book 552, Pages 325-328, in the Whitley County Court Clerk’s Office, and bounded and described as follows:

For a more detailed description SEE: boundary survey description contained in said deed, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit “A” and incorporated herein by reference thereto, and SEE: Map (plat/drawing) prepared by Bobby B. Anderson, PLS #3377, with Appalachian Technical Services, Inc. dated September 06, 2019, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit “B” and incorporated herein by reference thereto.

SECTION II : The owner of the real property described herein has given their written consent to and request for annexation of the real property described herein.

SECTION III : That this Ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after it’s adoption, approval, and publication, and all ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are repealed and held for naught.

Enacted on this the 25th day of September, 2019.

RODDY HARRISON, MAYOR

ATTEST: TERESA BLACK, CITY CLERK

Date of First Reading: September 23, 2019

Date of Second Reading: September 25, 2019

Date of Publication: October 9, 2019

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court that the following appointments have been made:

Christopher Albert Grubb, 832 Detour Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101 was appointed Administrator on 9/3/2019 for the estate of Albert Grubb (deceased), 50 Morten Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Administrator is Hon. Kimberly Frost, P.O. Box 72, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Gina Baker, 3761 Browns Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Administratrix on 9/3/2019 for the estate of Wanda Richardson (deceased), 1119 Betty West Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Administratrix is Jane Butcher, P.O. Box 704, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Alma Campbell, 2005 West Highway 204, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Administratrix on 9/3/2019 for the estate of Ricky Campbell (deceased), 2005 West Highway 204, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Andrea Lee, P.O. Box 886, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Administratrix on 9/3/2019 for the estate of Eunice Shirley Faulkner Hall (deceased), 391 C.A. Drive, Corbin, KY 40701.

Mary Frances Hamlin, 405 Ephraim Powers Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Administrix on 9/10/2019 for the estate of George Hamlin, Jr. (deceased), 405 Ephraim Powers Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Administratrix is Don R. Moses, 113 Main Street, Willlamsburg, KY 40769.

Robert Steven Ball, 11162 Northwest First Place, Coral Springs, Florida 33071 was appointed Executor on 9/10/2019 for the estate of Phyllis E. Clendaniel (deceased), 8 Lollie Drive, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Executor is Hon. James H. Wren II, 203 North Fourth Street, P.O. Box 6, Williamsburg, KY 40769-0006.

Ronnie Rose, 752 Topton Road, London, KY 40744 was appointed administrator on 9/10/2019 for the estate of Elmer Rose (deceased), 700 Bacon Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40741. The attorney for the Administrator is James A. Ridings, 120 North Main Street, London, KY 40741-1369.

Jimmy Luntsford III, 1031 Foley Bend Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Administrator on 9/24/2019 for the estate of Rebecca Luntsford (deceased), 3503 Wolf Creek River Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Jimmy Luntsford III, 1031 Foley Bend Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Administrator on 9/24/2019 for the estate of Jimmy Luntsford Jr. (deceased), 3503 Wolf Creek River Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Jimmy Partin, 908 Juniper Street, #1, Atlanta, GA 30309 was appointed Administrator on 9/24/2019 for the estate of David Jeffery Partin (deceased), 305 Harps Creek Road, Siler, KY 40763.

Christopher Carter, 67 Red Oak Drive, Whitley City, KY 42653 was appointed Administrator on 9/24/2019 for the estate of Gloria Carter (deceased), 147 Creekstone Drive, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Administrator is John Blevins, 109 W. 1st Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Jennifer Meadors, 3447 Dal Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Administrator on 9/24/2019 for the estate of Jeffrey Scott Meadors (deceased), 3447 Dal Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the administrator is Hon. Mary-Ann Smyth, P.O. Box 425, Corbin, KY 40702.

Given under my hand this 30th day of September, 2019.

Gary W. Barton, Clerk

District & Circuit Courts

Whitley County/Williamsburg, Ky 40769

NOTICE:

Stephen Campbell has filed the final settlement for Denver Campbell (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 11/5/2019 @ 11:00 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to November 1st, 2019.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 30th day of September, 2019.

Gary W. Barton

Whitley Circuit/District Courts

Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court that the following appointments have been made:

Terry Witt was appointed Guardian on 9/9/19 for Devin Witt (a minor). The attorney for the guardian is Shane A. Romines, P.O. Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

Lyndon Mullins, 1034 Forest Heights Road, Knoxville, TN 37919 was appointed Administrator on 9/9/19 for the estate of Marjorie Mullins (deceased). Local agent for the administrator is Denver Murray, 2782 Highway 472, Manchester, KY 40962.

Mark Hamilton, 2024 Poff Lane, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed administrator on 9/23/19 for the estate of Harry A. Hamilton (deceased), 2024 Poff Lane, Corbin, KY 40701. Attorney for the administrator is Jeffery Tipton, P.O. Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

Donna Davis, 400 Autumn Circle, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed executrix on 9/23/19 for the estate of Thomas O. Davis (deceased), 400 Autumn Circle, Corbin, KY 40701. Attorney for the executrix is Alison Lobb Emmons, 232 West Main Street, Richmond, KY 40475.

Tracy Rouse, 8259 Tall Timber Drive, Gainesville, VA 20155 was appointed executrix on 9/23/19 for the estate of Albert Jack Barbour (deceased), 78 Highway 511, Corbin, KY 40701. Attorney and local agent for the executrix is Jeremy Bryant, P.O. Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

Joan Cobb, 273 Barton Mill Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed executrix on 9/23/19 for the estate of Kenneth Wayne Cobb (deceased), 273 Barton Mill Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 30th day of September, 2019.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY/WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Pamela L. Payne has filed the final settlement for the estate of Dennis Snyder (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 11/4/19 at 9:00 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to November 1st, 2019.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 100 Main Street, Courtroom D, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 30th day of September, 2019.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE OF BLASTING SCHEDULE

Application Number 918-0492

KLA Mining, Inc., 121 Vermillion Ave, Whitesburg, KY 41858, (606) 595-3067, gives notice that blasting operations will be conducted on its coal mine permit of approximately 102.6 acres with 102 acres of area mining on Permit No. 918-0492.

The proposed mining area is approximately 0.5 miles south of Duck Run, Kentucky from the intersection of KY 1673 and Kidd Road at latitude 36° 42’ 52” and longitude 84° 19’ 13”. Blasting is proposed to occur Monday through Sunday, sunrise to sunset. Blasting will not be conducted during burial services within the immediate area or during normal church services.

Entry to blasting area will be regulated by signs or barriers. An authorized company representative will prohibit access to the blasting areas by unauthorized persons at least 5 minutes before each detonation. The warning signal will consist of a 1 minute series of long siren blasts 5 minutes prior to the blast signal. The blast signal will be a series of short siren blasts 1 minute prior to the shot. The all clear signal will be a prolonged siren blast following the inspection of the blast area. These signals will be audible within 112 mile of the point of blast.

Events which could necessitate blasting at unscheduled times include, but are not limited to rain, lighting, other atmospheric conditions, or deteriorated explosives which involved personnel, operational or public safety. Any major alteration of this blasting schedule will be published. Residents or anyone working within the ~ mile of the blasting area will be personally notified by word of mouth. This notice is published pursuant to KAR 405 and the regulations relating thereto.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application No. 918-0491 Amendment No.1

In accordance with KRS 350.070, notice is hereby given that KLA Mining, Inc., 121 Vermillion Ave Whitesburg, KY 41858, has applied for an amendment to an existing surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 0.8 miles north of Faber in Whitley County. The amendment will add 22.7 acres and delete 1.7 acres of surface disturbance making a total area of 38.0 acres within the amended permit boundary.

The proposed amendment area is approximately 0.75 miles west from KY 26’s intersection with Eaton Fork Road and located 0.5 miles south of Eaton Fork.

The proposed operation is located on the Corbin/Rockholds/Wofford/Vox U.S.G.S 7 ½ minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by Arlene and Jessie Middleton, Sr.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Kentucky Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, KY 40965. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601.