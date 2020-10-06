Legal Notices for 10-7-20











ACCEPTING BIDS

Whitley County Water District will be accepting sealed bids on a 2006 F150 4-wheel drive truck. Bids will be accepted at our office, located at 19 S Hwy 25W in Williamsburg, Kentucky, until 3:00 pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Truck will be sold “as is”. We will also be accepting sealed bids on 5 tool boxes. Tool boxes will be sold separately, so bids must be labeled accordingly.

PUBLIC AUCTION

The City of Corbin will conduct a Public Auction on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

The auction will be held at the Southeast Kentucky Arena located at 500 Arena Drive, Corbin. You may view the auction items beginning at 8:00 a.m. on the day of the auction. The auction will include used city vehicles, forfeiture vehicles and 7 Crown Victoria cages, as well as hand held radios and mobile car radios.

A complete list of items to be auctioned can be picked up in the City Clerk’s office at 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

You must have cash or a cashier’s check on the day of the sale. ALL SALES ARE FINAL.

SAMMIE ISAAC AND SAMMIE ISAAC, JR. AUCTIONEERS, KENTUCKY BOARD OF AUCTIONEERS

Independent Auditor’s Report

Whitley County Clerk’s Office

In accordance with KRS424.220 the audit report is on file at the County Clerk’s Office and available for public inspection. It is also available at the Auditor of Public

Accounts’ website at www.auditor.ky.gov.

Kay Schwartz, Whitley County Clerk

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

SOLICITATION OF FUEL VENDORS

Bell-Whitley Community Action Agency, Inc. announces that Coal, Wood, Propane, Fuel Oil and Kerosene Vendors are being solicited to provide home heating fuel in the SUBSIDY and CRISIS Components of the 2020-2021 Home Energy Assistance Program in Bell and Whitley Counties. The Subsidy Component will begin November 2nd, 2020 and will end December 11th, 2020. The Crisis Component will begin on January 4th, 2021 and will end March 31st, 2021 or until funds are expended.

Interested Vendors may pick up a Vendor Packet at the Bell-Whitley Office at 129 Pine Street Pineville, KY or 215 N. 4th Street Williamsburg, KY. Clients will select from an Approved Vendor List.

The Bell-Whitley Office must receive all vendor information and fuel quotes no later than 4:30 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020.

Minority and disadvantaged business owners are encouraged to apply.

Due to COVID 19, all approved vendors will be contacted regarding vendor procedures and vendor meetings.

For more information, contact Sandy Hoskins at (606) 337-3044

We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, religion or disability.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Carrie Huddleston, 175 Walden P.O. Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed administratrix on 9/8/2020 for the estate of Lowell D. Huddleston (deceased), 175 Walden P.O. Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

William A. Sears, 9645 Highway 779, Rockholds, KY 40759 was appointed executor on 9/8/2020 for the estate of Betty J. Sears (deceased), 9645 Highway 779, Rockholds, KY 40759. The attorney for the executor is Hon. Wesley R. Tipton, P.O. Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

Joyce Ann Phillips, 46 Whirlaway Trail, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed administratrix on 9/8/2020 for the estate of Charles Guy Phillips (deceased). The attorney for the administratrix is Laura A. Phillips, 336 Court Square, Barbourville, KY 40906.

Todd Christian Yetter, 53 Delsuemar Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executor on 9/15/2020 for the estate of Graceanna J. Yetter (deceased), 53 Delsuemar Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Loretta Tye, 606 Joe Young Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed administratrix on 9/15/2020 for the estate of Speed Marcum Tye (deceased), 606 Joe Young Road, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the administratrix is B.J. Foley, Esq., P.O. Box 447, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Doyle Jones, 525 Wells Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed executor on 9/15/2020 for the estate of Vernus Allen (deceased), 525 Wells Road, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the executor is B.J. Foley, Esq., 205 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Emily Davenport, 4 Webb Drive, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executrix on 9/22/2020 for the estate of Ronald Joe Davenport (deceased), 213 Sheila Circle, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the executrix is Hon. Jane R. Butcher, P.O. Box 704, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Sandra G. Meadows, 7536 Lancashire Blvd., Powell, TN 37849 was appointed executrix on 9/22/2020 for the estate of Faye B. Duncan (deceased), 7536 Lancashire Blvd., Powell, TN 37849. The attorney for the executrix is Hon. Jane R. Butcher, P.O. Box 704, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Judy Ann Jogan, 2237 Highway 1481, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executrix on 9/22/2020 for the estate of Earnest Vanover (deceased), 2237 Highway 1481, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the executrix is B.J. Foley, Esq., 205 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Michael A. Burnett, 451 Cripple Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executor on 9/29/2020 for the estate of Roscoe Burnett (deceased), 2665 New Zion Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the executor is Don Moses, 113 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Kathleen Fredericks; 720 Ancil Leach Hollow Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executrix on 9/22/2020 for the estate of Jack M. Fredericks (deceased), 720 Ancil Leach Hollow Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the executrix is Hon. Jeremy W. Bryant, 37 South Park Center Drive, Suite 6, Corbin, KY 40701.

Tony Curtis Jones, 72 Melton Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed executor on 9/29/2020 for the estate of Ransom Curtis Jones (deceased), 129 Cowbell Avenue, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the executor is David Smith, 208 Gordon Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Teddy Parks, 218 Liberty School Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executor on 9/29/2020 for the estate of Dennis Ray Parks (deceased), 4249 Redbird Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Anjana Patel, 1746 Highway 25 W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 9/29/2020 for the estate of Hasmukhbhai Patel (deceased), 1746 Highway 25 W, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the administratrix is Hon. Mary-Ann Smyth, 225 East Peachtree Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 30th day of September, 2020.

Gary W. Barton, Clerk

District & Circuit Courts

Whitley County, Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

James A. Smith and Ioma E. Smith filed the final settlement for Richard Wesley Smith (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 11/10/2020 @ 11 am.

Mary Meadors filed the final settlement for Richard Wesley (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 11/10/2020 @ 11am.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to November 1st, 2020.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 30th day of September, 2020.

Gary W. Barton

Whitley Circuit/District Courts

Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Sabor Latino Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill LLC d/b/a Sabor Latino Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill hereby declares its intention(s) to apply for a NQ2/Limited Restaurant license no later than September 30, 2020. The licensed premises will be located at 965 S Hwy 25W #35, Williamsburg, KY 40769 (Cumberland Mall). The sole owner/officer(s) is María de Jesús Díaz Campos located at 6 Hacienda Cir., Corbin, KY 40701. Registered mailing address: 115 Allen Ln, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 500 Mero St 2NE33, Frankfort, KY 40601, within thirty (30) days of the date of legal publication.

NOTICE TO MELISSA ANN SCHWARTZ AND DANIEL LEE JONES

To Melissa Ann Schwartz and Daniel Lee Jones, I have been appointed as Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 20-AD-00052, Reta Gail Lowe vs. Melissa Ann Schwartz and Daniel Lee Jones , Whitley Circuit Court.

You have fifty (50) days from September 16, 2020 to file an answer or other pleadings in this case, or judgment may be taken against you.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Pursuant to 405 KAR 8:010, Section 16(5), the following is a summary of permitting decisions made by the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Permits with respect to applications to conduct surface coal mining and reclamation operations in Whitley County. JMR RESOURCES, LLC, 9180503.

ORDINANCE NO. 10-2020

AN ORDINANCE FIXING THE TAX RATE

LEVYING A TAX FOR THE YEAR 2020

FOR THE CITY OF CORBIN, KENTUCKY.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE CITY OF CORBIN, KENTUCKY AS FOLLOWS:

That an Ad Valorem Tax of Thirty Two and Five Tenth Cents (32.5) be and the same is now hereby levied on each One Hundred dollars ($100.00) worth of taxable property, real and mixed, of every kind and description. And that an Ad Valorem Tax of Thirty Five and Ninety Five Hundred Cents (35.95) be and the same is now hereby levied on each One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) worth of personal property, tangible and intangible, and the taxable situs of which was in the City of Corbin, Kentucky for municipal purposes in cities of Home Rule class. Each of the levies is hereby made for the following separate and distinct uses to wit:

REAL PROPERTY

That 20.80 cents out of every Thirty Two and Five Tenth Cents (32.5) of the aforesaid tax for city purposes is hereby levied to provide a Current Expense Fund for the City of Corbin to pay the general expenses of the City and the improvements of its property. That 9.75 cents out of every Thirty Two and Five Tenth Cents (32.5) of the aforesaid tax for city purposes is hereby levied for the benefit of the Police and Firemen Pension Fund. That 1.95 cents out of every Thirty Two and Five Tenth Cents (32.5) of the aforesaid tax for city purposes is hereby levied for the benefit of the Library Fund.

PERSONAL PROPERTY

That 23.01 cents out of every Thirty Five and Ninety Five Hundred Cents (35.95) of the aforesaid tax for city purposes is hereby levied to provide a Current Expense Fund for the City of Corbin to pay the general expenses of the City and the improvements of its property. That 10.78 cents out of every Thirty Five and Ninety Five Hundred Cents (35.95) of the aforesaid tax for city purposes is hereby levied for the benefit of the Police and Firemen Pension Fund. That 2.16 cents out of every Thirty Five and Ninety Five Hundred Cents (35.95) of the aforesaid tax for city purposes is hereby levied for the benefit of the Library Fund. Each and every aforesaid levy is hereby designated a separate and distinct levy and the taxes collected thereunder shall be used for no other purposes than the designated and in the event any one or more of said levies is held to be unauthorized by law, it shall in no wise affect the other tax levies as provided in this ordinance. All ordinances or parts of ordinance in conflict herewith are hereby repealed.

First reading: 9/21/20

Second reading: 9/23/20

Approved: Suzie Razmus, Mayor

Attest: Roberta Webb, City Clerk

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Public Service Commission of Kentucky issued an order on October 1, 2020, scheduling a hearing to be held on October 27, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, in the Richard Raff Hearing Room of the Commission’s offices located at 211 Sower Boulevard in Frankfort, Kentucky, for the purpose of cross-examining witnesses in Case No. 2020-00016, which is the Electronic Application of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company for Approval of a Solar Power Contract and Two Renewable Power Agreements to Satisfy Customers Requests for a Renewable Energy Source Under Green Tariff Option #3.

This hearing will be streamed live and may be viewed on the PSC website, psc.ky.gov. Public comments may be made at the beginning

of the hearing. Those wishing to make oral public comments may do so by following the instructions listed on the PSC website, psc.ky.gov.

The address for Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company is 220 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202.