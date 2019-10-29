Legal Notices for 10-30-19











NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application No. 918-0491 Amendment No.1

In accordance with KRS 350.070, notice is hereby given that KLA Mining, Inc., 121 Vermillion Ave Whitesburg, KY 41858, has applied for an amendment to an existing surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 0.8 miles north of Faber in Whitley County. The amendment will add 22.7 acres and delete 1.7 acres of surface disturbance making a total area of 38.0 acres within the amended permit boundary.

The proposed amendment area is approximately 0.75 miles west from KY 26’s intersection with Eaton Fork Road and located 0.5 miles south of Eaton Fork.

The proposed operation is located on the Corbin/Rockholds/Wofford/Vox U.S.G.S 7 ½ minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by Arlene and Jessie Middleton, Sr.

This is the final advertisement of this application; all comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be received within thirty (30) days of today’s date. The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Kentucky Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, KY 40965. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601.

NOTICE:

Tomahawks, LLC, 96 Howington Lane, Corbin, KY 40701 hereby declares intention(s) to apply for a NQ-Malt Beverage Package, NQ-4 Retail Malt Beverage Drink license(s) no later than November 1, 2019. The business to be licensed will be located at 108 E 3rd St., Ste 2, Corbin, KY 40701 doing business as Tomahawks, LLC. The owners are: owner, Lauren Cloud of 96 Howington Ln, Corbin, KY 40701; owner, Anthony Miller of 504 Hightop Rd., Corbin, KY 40701; and owner, Timothy Hill of 335 Lakepointe Dr., Corbin, KY 40701. Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Dept of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601, within thirty (30) days of the date of this legal publication.