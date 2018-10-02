Legal Notices for 10-3-18













PUBLIC NOTICE:

RE: Public Service Commission of Kentucky (CASE NO. 2018-00320)

Public Notice is hereby given that East Kentucky Network, LLC, dba Appalachian Wireless has applied to the Kentucky Public Service Commission to construct a cellular telecommunications tower on a tract of land located at 2552 Highway 11, Williamsburg, Whitley County, Kentucky. The proposed tower will be a 300 foot self-supporting tower with attached antennas. If you would like to respond to this notice, please contact the Executive Director, Public Service Commission, 211 Sower Boulevard, PO Box 615, Frankfort, Kentucky 40602. Please refer to Case No. 2018-00320.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0497,

In accordance with KRS 350.055 notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for a permit for a surface, auger/highwall coal mining and reclamation operation affecting 123.44 acres located 1.5 miles east of Williamsburg in Whitley County.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.11 miles southwest of KY 779 junction with KY 26 and located 0.15 miles southwest of the confluence of Browns Creek with Watts Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Wofford and Rockholds, KY 7½ minute quadrangle maps. The operation will use a combination of contour, and auger/highwall miner methods of surface mining. The surface and auger/highwall mining area is owned by Southern Properties LLC, and Marilyn Teague. The operation will affect an area within 100 feet of public road (CR) King Mountain Right Spur Road. The operation will not involve relocation or closure of the public road.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE:

Gerald White 494 North 11th Street Williamsburg Ky 40769 was appointed as administrator over the estate of Betty J. Vanhouten 494 North 11th Street Williamsburg KY 40769

Judy Hamblin 1614 Old Corbin Pike Williamsburg KY 40769 was appointed as administrator over the estate of Bonnie Wilson 1624 Old Corbin Pike Williamsburg KY 40769

Steven Powers 1715 Vern Road Williamsburg KY 40769 was appointed as administrator over the estate of Joshua Powers 1609 Verne Road Williamsburg KY 40769

Melia (Millie) Powers 124 North 11th Street Williamsburg KY 40769 was appointed as administrator over the estate of Caleb Powers 921 Powers Branch Road Williamsburg KY 40769

Roger Garrett 3477 HWY 904 E Williamsburg KY 40769 was appointed as administrator over the estate of Mary Garrett 3477 Hwy E Williamsburg Y 40769

Thomas R Gambrel 268 Hunting Hills Est. Corbin KY 40701 and Charlisa G Stewart 176 Dogwood Trail London Ky 40741 was appointed as co-administrator over the estate of Tommy Gambrel 10104 HWY 92E Williamsburg kY 40769

Roger West 208 Jellico Creek Road Williamsburg KY 40769 was appointed over the estate of Allen J. West 630 Alsile Road Williamsburg KY 40769

Tammy Saylor PO Box 833 Williamsburg KY 40769 and David King 16195 E. HWY 92 Siler KY 40763 was appointed as co-administrator over the estate of Justice D. King 16191 E. HWY 92 Siler Ky 40763

Candance L. Moses 3536 Tidal Wave RD Corbin KY 40701 was appointed as administrator over the estate of Bryan D. Karr 1170 Young Cemetery Road Corbin KY 40701

All person having claims against the said estate are required to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment. Given under my hand 28th day of August 2018

Gary W. Barton

100 Main Street

Williamsburg KY 40769

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Pursuant to 405 KAR 8:010, Section 16(5), the folloiwng is a summary of permitting decisions made by the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Permits with respect to applications to conduct surface coal mining and reclamation operations in Whitley County. AMERICAN HIGHWALL MINING LLC, 9180434.