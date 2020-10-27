Legal Notices for 10-28-20











NOTICE

The Housing Authority will be accepting bids on two wooden outdoor gazebos built in 2019. Bids will be opened on November 5, 2020 at the office of the Authority located at 600 Brush Arbor, Williamsburg, KY 40769 at the hour of 1:00 p.m. Minimum bid is $1,000.00. Inspection of the structures will be by appointment.

Gazebo # 1 is a round structure 10 foot x 10 foot with a metal roof.

Gazebo # 2 is a round structure 10 foot x 10 foot with a shingled roof.

Payment must be in the form of a bank money order prior to taking possession. The gazebo and/or gazebos must be removed within 15 days following award at the awardees expense. Any damage to property during removal will be awardees responsibility.

Written bids must identify #1 or #2 and include your name and address.

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CAROL ANN BLAIR A/K/A CAROLE BLAIR, 719 MIDDLE FORK RICHLAND ROAD, GRAY, KY.

To the above individual, I have been appointed Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 20-CI-00397, Commonwealth CD Fund, LLC vs. Carol Ann Blair a/k/a Carole Blair et al., Knox Circuit Court. You have fifty (50) days from October 14, 2020 to file an answer or other pleadings in this case, or judgment may be taken against you.

DAVID O. SMITH, ATTORNEY AT LAW

PO BOX 699, CORBIN, KY 40702, 606-528-5001

LAUREL CIRCUIT COURT

MASTER COMMISSIONER SALE

FRIDAY, November 13, 2020, 1 PM –

LAUREL COUNTY FARMERS’ MARKET

TERMS OF SALE: CASH OR 10% DOWN DAY OF SALE – BALANCE IN THIRTY (30) DAYS

Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust Company

vs

Starlena Robbins-Kusiak, Walter K. Kusiak,

Star Robbins & Company, Inc., Hope Industries, LLC, The White Lilly Floral and Gifts, Inc., First National Bank and Trust, Citizens Guaranty Bank, Carol A. Storm Mid South Capital Partners, LP, Internal Revenue Service and Commonwealth of Kentucky, Department of Revenue

SALE # 10 1215 Maple Lane, Corbin, KY Located in Whitley County.

Deed Book 488, Page 649, Whitley County Clerk’s Office

Parcel ID # 138-10-06-001.00

PURSUANT TO ORDERS FROM THE KENTUCKY SUPREME COURT ALL PERSONS ATTENDING A JUDICIAL SALE SHALL AT ALL TIMES WEAR A PROTECTIVE FACIAL COVERING SUCH AS A MASK, SCARF, BANDANA OR OTHER CLOTH THAT COVERS THE NOSE AND MOUTH. FURTHER, AT ALL TIMES DURING THE SALE ALL PERSONS IN ATTENDANCE SHALL MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCE BY STANDING AT LEAST SIX (6) SQUARE FEET FROM EACH OTHER.

FURTHER, INDIVIDUALS SHALL NOT ATTEND THE JUDICIAL SALE IF THEY HAVE:

·EXPERIENCED ANY SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19, INCLUDING COUGH, SHORTNESS OF BREATH OR DIFFICULTY BREATHING, FEVER, CHILLS, MUSCLE PAIN, SORE THROAT, OR NEW LOSS OF TASTE OR SMELL.

·BEEN ASKED TO SELF-QUARANTINE BY ANY DOCTOR, HOSPITAL, OR HEALTH AGENCY

·BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19 WITHIN THE PAST 14 DAYS OR HAD CONTACT WITH ANYONE WHO HAS BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19 WITHIN THE PAST 14 DAYS.

A BAILIFF OR COURT SECURITY OFFICER WILL BE PRESENT TO ENFORCE THE KENTUCKY SUPREME COURT ORDERS.

Jane Winkler Dyche, Master Commissioner

Laurel Circuit Court

NOTICE:

Devanshi 2 LLC, d/b/a Liquor King hereby declares its intention(s) to apply for a NQ-4 Retail Malt Beverage Drink license no later than October 25, 2020. The licensed premises will be located at 1601 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Corbin, Kentucky 40701. The sole owner and president is Kuldep Patel, 564 Shimmering Moon Drive, Somerset, KY 42501. Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 500 Mero Street 2NE33, Frankfort, Kentucky, 40601, within thirty (30) days of the date of legal publication.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 5540 KY 1809, Barbourville, KY 40906 has applied for a Phase III Bond Release of Increments 2, 3 and 6 of Permit # 918‐0467, which was last issued on June 17, 2019. The application covers an area of Approximately 263.40 acres located approximately 2.81 miles southwest of the community of Jellico Creek and 1.21 miles southwest of the confluence of Pleasant Run Creek and Jellico Creek in Whitley County. The permit area is approximately 0.68 miles east of the McCreary county line on KY 92. The latitude is 36° 41’ 10”. The Longitude is 84° 16’ 54”.

The bond(s) now in effect are: Increment 2 the current bond is with the Kentucky Bond Pool for $36,200, Increment 3 the current bond is with the Kentucky Bond Pool for $84,200.00, and Increment 6 is a Letter of Credit for $21,700.00. All remaining bond is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding and mulching, completed in March of 2014. Trees were planted in January, 2016. Additional grading, seeding, mulching and pond removals were done in 2018, 2019 and 2020 to meet PHIII bond release requirements.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY 40601, by December 11, 2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 9:00 AM on December 14, 2020, at the Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by December 11, 2020.