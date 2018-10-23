Legal Notices for 10-24-18













NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0497,

In accordance with KRS 350.055 notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for a permit for a surface, auger/highwall coal mining and reclamation operation affecting 123.44 acres located 1.5 miles east of Williamsburg in Whitley County.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.11 miles southwest of KY 779 junction with KY 26 and located 0.15 miles southwest of the confluence of Browns Creek with Watts Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Wofford and Rockholds, KY 7½ minute quadrangle maps. The operation will use a combination of contour, and auger/highwall miner methods of surface mining. The surface and auger/highwall mining area is owned by Southern Properties LLC, and Marilyn Teague. The operation will affect an area within 100 feet of public road (CR) King Mountain Right Spur Road. The operation will not involve relocation or closure of the public road.

This is the final advertisement of the application. All comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be received within thirty (30) days of today’s date. The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0469, Major Revision

In accordance with KRS 350.070 notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for a major revision to an existing surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 0.67 miles southwest of Gausdale in Whitley County. The major revision will add 3.83 acres of surface disturbance making a total area of 229.52 acres within the revised permit area.

The proposed major revision area is approximately 0.22 miles northeast from KY Highway 11’s junction with KY Highway 92 and located 0.31 miles northeast of the confluence of Buffalo Creek with Poplar Creek.

The proposed major revision is located on the Barbourville and Frakes, KY 7½ minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be affected by the major revision is owned by Brenda Lambdin and Robert Rice.

The major revision proposes to add Haul Road No. 2.

The major revision application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Natural Resources, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE:

Pine Mountain Farms, Ltd Co., d/b/a Moonbow hereby declares its intentions to apply for a Quota Retail Drink License no later than November 15, 2018. The licensed premises will be located at 115 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701. The Member/Owner is Sky Marietta, 115 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701. Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601, within thirty (30) days of the date of legal publication.

NOTICE:

The 2017 Whitley County Sheriff Unmined Coal Tax Settlement has been approved by the Fiscal Court.

A copy of the complete settlement report is on file and available for public inspection during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

If any citizen wishes to obtain a complete copy for their personal use, copies will be made available upon request. Copies cost 25 cents per page.

PUBLIC NOTICE

An ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $97,249.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $97,249.00 was passed on 10/16/18. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUP

Communities Served: Cities of Berea, Cynthiana, Georgetown, Midway, Millersburg, Paris, Richmond, Stamping Ground, Versaille, Winchester; Counties of Bourbon, Clark, Harrison, Madison, Scott and Woodford KY.

Effective on or after November 26, 2018, Spectrum News is moving from Basic and Starter TV channel 170 to channel 1. Spectrum On Demand will no longer be accessible from channel 1. You can still access all your favorite Spectrum On Demand content by tuning to channels 800, 999 and 1000.

Communities Served: Cities of Burgin, Danville, Harrodsburg, Junction City , Lancaster, Lawrenceburg, Perryville, Stanford; Counties of Anderson, Boyle, Franklin, Garrard, Lincoln and Mercer KY.

Effective on or after November 26, 2018, Spectrum News is moving from Basic and Starter TV channel 9 to channel 1. Spectrum On Demand will no longer be accessible from channel 1. You can still access all your favorite Spectrum On Demand content by tuning to channels 800, 999 and 1000.

Communities Served: Cities of Corbin, Williamsburg; Counties of Clay, Knox, Laurel, Leslie and Whitley KY.

Effective on or after November 26, 2018, Spectrum News is moving from Basic and Starter TV channel 17 to channel 1. Spectrum On Demand will no longer be accessible from channel 1. You can still access all your favorite Spectrum On Demand content by tuning to channels 999 and 1000.

Communities Served: Counties of Jessamine and Lexington-Fayette Urban Co KY.

Effective on or after November 26, 2018, Spectrum News is moving from Basic and Starter TV channel 2 to channel 1. Spectrum On Demand will no longer be accessible from channel 1. You can still access all your favorite Spectrum On Demand content by tuning to channel 99.

Communities Served: City of London; County of Laurel KY.

Effective on or after November 26, 2018, Spectrum News is moving from Basic and Starter TV channel 44 to channel 1. Spectrum On Demand will no longer be accessible from channel 1. You can still access all your favorite Spectrum On Demand content by tuning to channels 800, 999 and 1000.

Communities Served: Cities of Camargo, Carlisle, Jeffersonville, Mount Sterling, Nicholasville, North Middletown, Sharpsburg, Wilmore; Counties of Jessamine, Montgomery and Nicholas KY.

Effective on or after November 26, 2018, Spectrum News is moving from Basic and Starter TV channel 12 to channel 1. Spectrum On Demand will no longer be accessible from channel 1. You can still access all your favorite Spectrum On Demand content by tuning to channels 800, 999 and 1000.

Communities Served: Cities of Burnside, Eubank, Ferguson, Liberty, McKinney, Mount Vernon, Science Hill, Somerset; Counties of Casey, Pulaski and Rockcastle KY. Effective on or after November 26, 2018, Spectrum News is moving from Basic and Starter TV channel 17 to channel 1. Spectrum On Demand will no longer be accessible from channel 1. You can still access all your favorite Spectrum On Demand content by tuning to channel 1000. For a current channel lineup, visit www.spectrum.com/channels. To view this notice online, visit spectrum.net/programmingnotices.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-8016, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that ARL Resources, LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for renewal of a permit for a preparation plant coal processing facility affecting 12.2 acres located 1.0 mile south of Emlyn in Whitley County.

The proposed facility is approximately 0.3 mile south from US 25’s junction with Cane Creek Road and located 0.05 mile west of Clear Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Williamsburg, KY 7½ minute quadrangle map. The surface area is owned by Newco Mining KY, LLC.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.