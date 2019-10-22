Legal Notices for 10-23-19











NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application No. 918-0491 Amendment No.1

In accordance with KRS 350.070, notice is hereby given that KLA Mining, Inc., 121 Vermillion Ave Whitesburg, KY 41858, has applied for an amendment to an existing surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 0.8 miles north of Faber in Whitley County. The amendment will add 22.7 acres and delete 1.7 acres of surface disturbance making a total area of 38.0 acres within the amended permit boundary.

The proposed amendment area is approximately 0.75 miles west from KY 26’s intersection with Eaton Fork Road and located 0.5 miles south of Eaton Fork.

The proposed operation is located on the Corbin/Rockholds/Wofford/Vox U.S.G.S 7 ½ minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by Arlene and Jessie Middleton, Sr.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Kentucky Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, KY 40965. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601.

NOTICE:

The 2018 Whitley County Unmined Coal Settlement has been approved by The Whitley County Fiscal Court. A copy of the complete settlement report in on file and available for public inspection during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. If any citizen wishes to obtain a complete copy for their personal use, copies will be made available upon request. Copies cost 25 cents per page.