Legal Notices for 10-21-20

The Housing Authority will be accepting bids on two wooden outdoor gazebos built in 2019. Bids will be opened on November 5, 2020 at the office of the Authority located at 600 Brush Arbor, Williamsburg, KY 40769 at the hour of 1:00 p.m. Minimum bid is $1,000.00. Inspection of the structures will be by appointment.

Gazebo # 1 is a round structure 10 foot x 10 foot with a metal roof.

Gazebo # 2 is a round structure 10 foot x 10 foot with a shingled roof.

Payment must be in the form of a bank money order prior to taking possession. The gazebo and/or gazebos must be removed within 15 days following award at the awardees expense. Any damage to property during removal will be awardees responsibility.

Written bids must identify #1 or #2 and include your name and address.

NOTICE OF BLASTING SCHEDULE

Application Number 918-0492

KLA Mining, Inc. 121 Vermillion Ave Whitesburg, KY 41858, (606) 595-3067, gives notice that blasting operations will be conducted on its coal mine permit of approximately 102.6 acres with 102 acres of area mining on Permit No. 918-0492.

The proposed mining area is approximately 0.5 miles south of Duck Run, Kentucky from the intersection of KY 1673 and Kidd Road at latitude 36° 42’ 52” and longitude 84° 19’13”. Blasting is proposed to occur Monday through Sunday, sunrise to sunset. Blasting will not be conducted during burial services within the immediate area or during normal church services.

Entry to blasting area will be regulated by signs or barriers. An authorized company representative will prohibit access to the blasting areas by unauthorized persons at least 5 minutes before each detonation. The warning signal will consist of a 1 minute series of long siren blasts 5 minutes prior to the blast signal. The blast signal will be a series of short siren blasts 1 minute prior to the shot. The all clear signal will be a prolonged siren blast following the inspection of the blast area. These signals will be audible within 1/2 mile of the point of blast.

Events which could necessitate blasting at unscheduled times include, but are not limited to rain, lighting, other atmospheric conditions, or deteriorated explosives which involved personnel, operational or public safety. Any major alteration of this blasting schedule will be published. Residents or anyone working within the ½ mile of the blasting area will be personally notified by word of mouth. This notice is published pursuant to KAR 405 and the regulations relating thereto.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 5540 KY 1809, Barbourville, KY 40906 has applied for a Phase III Bond Release of Increments 2, 3 and 6 of Permit # 918‐0467, which was last issued on June 17, 2019. The application covers an area of Approximately 263.40 acres located approximately 2.81 miles southwest of the community of Jellico Creek and 1.21 miles southwest of the confluence of Pleasant Run Creek and Jellico Creek in Whitley County. The permit area is approximately 0.68 miles east of the McCreary county line on KY 92. The latitude is 36° 41’ 10”. The Longitude is 84° 16’ 54”.

The bond(s) now in effect are: Increment 2 the current bond is with the Kentucky Bond Pool for $36,200, Increment 3 the current bond is with the Kentucky Bond Pool for $84,200.00, and Increment 6 is a Letter of Credit for $21,700.00. All remaining bond is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding and mulching, completed in March of 2014. Trees were planted in January, 2016. Additional grading, seeding, mulching and pond removals were done in 2018, 2019 and 2020 to meet PHIII bond release requirements.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY 40601, by December 11, 2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 9:00 AM on December 14, 2020, at the Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by December 11, 2020.