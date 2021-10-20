Legal Notices for 10-20-2021











NOTICE TO JENNIFER MILLER & MICHAEL MILLER :

To, Jennifer Miller & Michael Miller, I have been appointed as Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 20-CI-00053, Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper vs. Jennifer K. Miller, et al. , Knox Circuit Court.

You have fifty (50) days from October 4, 2021 to file an answer or other pleadings in this case, or judgment may be taken against you.

DAVID O. SMITH, ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

PO BOX 699, CORBIN, KY 40702, 606-528-5001

ADVERTISEMENT TO RECEIVE CHEMICAL BIDS

The City Utilities Commission of 1515 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin KY will receive sealed bids for the calendar year of 2022 to furnish and deliver Chlorine, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Fluorosilicic Acid, Potassium Permanganate, Caustic Soda Liquid, Polyphosphate-Orthophosphate, Sodium Thiosulfate and Powdered Activated Carbon.

Sealed bids will be received at the CUC office, 1515 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, Kentucky until Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Bid forms and specifications will be available at the CUC office during regular office hours M-F 8:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m. (Phone 606-528-4026 Extension 100). The CUC reserves the right to waive informalities and to reject any and all bids.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 861-0543 RN-01

In accordance with the provisions of KRS 350.070, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., LLC, 7692 S. Hwy 25-W, Williamsburg, KY, has applied for a coal mining and reclamation operation located near Permon in Knox and Whitley Counties. The permit proposes 330.2 acres of surface disturbance and will underlie an additional 592.2 acres making a total area of 922.4 acres within the permit area.

The proposed operation is approximately 1.2 miles north of the intersection of Hwy 779 and Hwy 1418 and located near Flat Creek and Cotton Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Barbourville & Rockholds U.S.G.S. 7 1/2 minute quadrangle maps. The surface area to be disturbed is owned Robert Lambdin, Vickie Partin, Charles Cupp, Carolyn A. Moses, David Monhollen, Glenn Lawson, Willard (Wayne) Hubbs, Donald Mackey, Calvin Jones, Willard & Freda J Hubbs, James Carter, Blanche & Harold Edward Ward, Venda Hill, Joyce Lawson, Debbie Lawson and Gino Cima. The underground operations will underlie land owned by Robert Lambdin, Vickie Partin, Charles Cupp, Carolyn A. Moses, David Monhollen, Glenn Lawson, Willard (Wayne) Hubbs, Donald Mackey, Calvin Jones, Willard & Freda J Hubbs, James Carter, Blanche & Harold Edward Ward, Venda Hill, Joyce Lawson, Debbie Lawson, Gino Cima and Denver Ray & Millard Elliott. The operation will use the contour, auger and highwall mining methods of mining. Refuse from coal mined on this permit may be returned to the pits and buried as part of the reclamation process.

The permit application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, #2 Hudson Hollow, U.S. 127 South, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit # 918-0478

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase I, Phase II & Phase III Bond Release on Increments 1, 2 and 3 of permit number 918-0478 which was last issued on 01/11/2021. The application covers an area of approximately 150.20 acres located approximately 0.26 miles northeast from the junction of Springtown Road with KY1064 and located 0.95 miles west of Meadow Creek. The operation is further located 0.95 miles west of Meadow Creek in Whitley County.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $179,400.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $179,400.00 is included in this application for release.

Increment two (2) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $84,700.00 Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $84,700.00 is included in this application for release.

Increment three (3) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $198,800.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $198,800.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed March 2018.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by 11/19/2021.

This is the final advertisement of the application. A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 11/22,2021at 9:00 am the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by 11/19/2021.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit # 918-0497

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase I Bond Release on Increment 1, of permit number 918-0497 which was last issued on 06/08/2021. The application covers an area of approximately 145.56 acres located approximately 0.11 miles southwest of KY 779 junction with KY 26 and located 0.15 miles southwest of the confluence of Browns Creek with Watts Creek and 01.5 miles east of Williamsburg in Whitley County Kentucky. The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $186,200.00. Approximately 60% of the original bond amount of $186,200.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed April 2021.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by 11/19/2021.

This is the final advertisement of the application. A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 11/22/2021 at 10:00 am the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by 11/19/2021.