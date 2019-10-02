Legal Notices for 10-2-19











CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY

ORDINANCE NO. 19-005

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY, AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 13-002 TO INCLUDE ELECTRONIC SMOKING DEVICE(S) AS BEING A PROHIBITED METHOD OF SMOKING.

WHEREAS, the City Council has researched and reviewed various reports and studies relating to the increased use of electronic smoking devices and the danger of same to human health; and

WHEREAS, the City Council previously adopted Ordinance No. 13-002 which prohibits smoking in all buildings open to the public or used as places of employment and the use of electronic smoking devices should be regulated therein; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY, AS FOLLOWS:

Sec 1. Ordinance No. 13-002 shall be amended as follows:

Sec. 2.0 DEFINITIONS

All of the words and phrases of this Ordinance are to be given their usual and customary meaning and definition unless otherwise stated; for definitional purposes and clarity, the following definitions are given:

A. “Smoking” means inhaling, exhaling, burning, or carrying any lighted or heated cigar, cigarette, or pipe, or other lighted or heated tobacco or plant product intended for inhalation, including hookahs and marijuana, whether natural or synthetic, in any manner or in any form. “Smoking” also includes the use of an electronic smoking device which creates an aerosol or vapor, in any manner or in any form, or the use of any oral smoking device for the purpose of circumventing the prohibition of smoking in this Ordinance.

Sec 2. This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after it’s adoption, approval, and publication, and all ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are repealed and held for naught.

Enacted on this the 23rd day of September, 2019.

RODDY HARRISON, MAYOR

ATTEST: Teresa Black, City Clerk

Date of First Reading: 9-9-19

Date of Second Reading: 9-23-19

Date of Publication: 10-2-19

PUBLIC NOTICE

1st Reading of an ordinance related to the KY Building Code for certified building code inspector inspection program was read on 09/17/19. 2nd Reading is scheduled for 10/15/19 during the regular scheduled meeting of the Whitley County Fiscal Court. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Pursuant to 405 KAR 8:010, Section 16(5), the following is a summary of permitting decisions made by the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Permits with respect to applications to conduct surface coal mining and reclamation operations in Whitley County. ALDEN RESOURCES LLC, 9180469

AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING THE PROPERTY TAX RATE FOR THE YEAR 2019

Ordinance #19-006

Be it ordained by the City Council of the City of Williamsburg, Kentucky, the 2019 tax rate for Real Property shall be 34.2 cents per $100 dollar valuation. Personal Property including automobiles shall be 41.36 cents per $100 dollar valuation.

Any City Property taxes unpaid as of January 1, 2020 shall be assessed a penalty of Ten (10) percent, as well as interest at the rate of six (6) percent until paid.

First Reading: September 23, 2019

Second Reading: September 25, 2019

Published: October 2, 2019

Roddy Harrison, Mayor

Erica Harris, Mayor Pro-Tem

ATTEST: Teresa Black, City Clerk

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Proposals for the following equipment will be received by the Whitley County Co-Op Extension Service in the manner and on the date hereinafter specified for the proposed sale of a Double Wide Mobile Home/Office.

Specifications:

1. 1992 Double Wide Mobile Home/Office, Serial Number: H98551G 27 x 66 with sun room addition and AC Unit.

Sealed Bids must submit by mail to: PO Box 328, Williamsburg, KY 40769 or delivered to the Whitley County Extension Office at 4275 US 25W N, Williamsburg, KY 40769 on or before 12:00 PM. local time on October 16, 2019, at which time bids will be opened and read aloud during the regular scheduled meeting and awarded/rejected at that time.

ALL BIDS must be Sealed and Marked on the Envelope “Mobile/Home”

To review the property, call 606 549-1430 to schedule an appointment. Mobile Home/Office can be viewed during normal business hours of 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM Monday-Friday.

2. SOLD AS IS and the Bidder is responsible for the disconnection of the sun room and removal of all materials including under pinning, sun room and hauling off the unit at bidders expense.

3. Bidder shall have 30 Days from the Award Date to dismantle and remove the unit.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445 and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County Extension Office reserves the right to waive any informality and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County Extension Office reserves the right to award to the highest bid. Whitley County Extension Office is an Equal Opportunity Employer.