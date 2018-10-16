Legal Notices for 10-17-18













NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0497,

In accordance with KRS 350.055 notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for a permit for a surface, auger/highwall coal mining and reclamation operation affecting 123.44 acres located 1.5 miles east of Williamsburg in Whitley County.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.11 miles southwest of KY 779 junction with KY 26 and located 0.15 miles southwest of the confluence of Browns Creek with Watts Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Wofford and Rockholds, KY 7½ minute quadrangle maps. The operation will use a combination of contour, and auger/highwall miner methods of surface mining. The surface and auger/highwall mining area is owned by Southern Properties LLC, and Marilyn Teague. The operation will affect an area within 100 feet of public road (CR) King Mountain Right Spur Road. The operation will not involve relocation or closure of the public road.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0469, Major Revision

In accordance with KRS 350.070 notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for a major revision to an existing surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 0.67 miles southwest of Gausdale in Whitley County. The major revision will add 3.83 acres of surface disturbance making a total area of 229.52 acres within the revised permit area.

The proposed major revision area is approximately 0.22 miles northeast from KY Highway 11’s junction with KY Highway 92 and located 0.31 miles northeast of the confluence of Buffalo Creek with Poplar Creek.

The proposed major revision is located on the Barbourville and Frakes, KY 7½ minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be affected by the major revision is owned by Brenda Lambdin and Robert Rice.

The major revision proposes to add Haul Road No. 2.

The major revision application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Natural Resources, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING THE PROPERTY TAX RATE FOR THE YEAR 2018

Ordinance #18-006

Be it ordained by the City Council of the City of Williamsburg, Kentucky, the 2018 tax rate for Real Property shall be $0.312 per $100 dollar valuation. Personal property including automobiles shall be $0.4339 per $100 dollar valuation.

Any City Property taxes unpaid as of January 1, 2019 shall be assessed a penalty of Ten (10) percent, as well as interest at the rate of six (6) percent until paid.

First Reading: October 8, 2018

Second Reading: October 10, 2018

Published: October 17, 2018

RODDY HARRISON, Mayor

ATTEST: Teresa Black, City Clerk