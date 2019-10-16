Legal Notices for 10-16-19











ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Proposals for the following equipment will be received by the Whitley County Co-Op Extension Service in the manner and on the date hereinafter specified for the proposed sale of a Double Wide Mobile Home/Office.

Specifications:

1992 Double Wide Mobile Home/Office, Serial Number: H98551G 27 x 66 with sun room addition and AC Unit.

Sealed Bids must submit by mail to: PO Box 328, Williamsburg, KY 40769 or delivered to the Whitley County Extension Office at 4275 US 25W N, Williamsburg, KY 40769 on or before 12:00 PM. local time on October 16, 2019, at which time bids will be opened and read aloud during the regular scheduled meeting and awarded/rejected at that time.

ALL BIDS must be Sealed and Marked on the Envelope “Mobile/Home”

To review the property, call 606 549-1430 to schedule an appointment. Mobile Home/Office can be viewed during normal business hours of 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM Monday-Friday.

SOLD AS IS and the Bidder is responsible for the disconnection of the sun room and removal of all materials including under pinning, sun room and hauling off the unit at bidders expense. Bidder shall have 30 Days from the Award Date to dismantle and remove the unit.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445 and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County Extension Office reserves the right to waive any informality and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County Extension Office reserves the right to award to the highest bid. Whitley County Extension Office is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application No. 918-0491 Amendment No.1

In accordance with KRS 350.070, notice is hereby given that KLA Mining, Inc., 121 Vermillion Ave Whitesburg, KY 41858, has applied for an amendment to an existing surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 0.8 miles north of Faber in Whitley County. The amendment will add 22.7 acres and delete 1.7 acres of surface disturbance making a total area of 38.0 acres within the amended permit boundary.

The proposed amendment area is approximately 0.75 miles west from KY 26’s intersection with Eaton Fork Road and located 0.5 miles south of Eaton Fork.

The proposed operation is located on the Corbin/Rockholds/Wofford/Vox U.S.G.S 7 ½ minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by Arlene and Jessie Middleton, Sr.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Kentucky Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, KY 40965. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 10601.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0491, Operator Revision

In accordance with 405 KAR 8:010, notice is hereby given that KLA Mining, Inc., 121 Vermillion Avenue, Whitesburg, KY 41858 intends to revise permit number 918-0491 to add an operator. The operator presently approved in the permit is Long Hole Augering Inc, 1685 Highway 80, Hindman, KY, 41822 and 7 Enterprises, LLC, 454 West Highway 3094, East Bernstadt, KY, 40729. The operator being added is Civil, LLC, 287 Farmers Road, Harlan, KY, 40831.

The operation is located 1.3 miles north of Faber in Whitley County. The operation is approximately 1 mile west from KY 26’s junction with Eaton Fork Road and located on Eaton Fork. The operation is on the Vox USGS 7 ½ minute quadrangle map.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department of Natural Resources Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middleboro, KY, 40965-1229. Written comments or objections must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY, 40601. All comments or objections must be received within 15 days of today’s date.

PUBLIC NOTICE

An ordinance related to the KY Building Code for certified building code inspector inspection program was read on 10/15/19. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive

Antenna Structure Registration Environmental Notification

East Kentucky Network, LLC d/b/a Appalachian Wireless is proposing to construct a telecommunications tower (FCC Form 854 File No. A1145918) located 1.4 miles W of Williamsburg, Whitley County, Kentucky at Latitude N 36° 44’ 45.1”, Longitude W 84° 11’ 22.6”. The tower is proposed to be a self-supporting/lattice design and 190’ tall with FAA Style E (L-864/L-865) lighting. In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), an evaluation is being conducted of the potential impacts the proposed tower facility may have on the environment. Interested parties may review the application by going to www.fcc.gov/asr/applications and entering the Form 854 File Number and may comment on the proposed structure by following the instructions at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) strongly encourages interested parties to file comments online, however written comments may be directed to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th ST SW, Washington, DC 20554.