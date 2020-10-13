Legal Notices for 10-14-21











NOTICE TO MELISSA ANN SCHWARTZ AND DANIEL LEE JONES

To Melissa Ann Schwartz and Daniel Lee Jones, I have been appointed as Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 20-AD-00052, Reta Gail Lowe vs. Melissa Ann Schwartz and Daniel Lee Jones , Whitley Circuit Court.

You have fifty (50) days from September 16, 2020 to file an answer or other pleadings in this case, or judgment may be taken against you.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court that the following appointments have been made:

Elsie Petrey, 3955 Craig Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as Administratrix on 8/31/2020 for the estate of Bobby Joe Petrey (deceased), 3955 Craig Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. Attorney for the Administratrix is Shane A. Romines, PO Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

Jodi Huddleston and Terry Huddleston, 835 Watts Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 were appointed as co-executrixes on 9/14/2020 for the estate of Joan Freeman (deceased), 835 Watts Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. Attorney for the co-executrixes is Cheryl Cunnagin McFadden, PO Box 1070, London, KY 40743-1070.

Jaime Smith, 78 Tyree Lane, Evarts, KY 40828 was appointed as Administratrix on 9/14/2020 for the estate of James Simpson (deceased), 1 Speed Drive, Corbin, KY 40701. Attorney for the administratrix is Jeremy Bryant, 37 South Park Center Drive, Suite 6, Corbin, KY 40701.

Donald Eugene Eisenbarth, 1207 McKinley Avenue, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as executor on 9/14/2020 for the estate of Billie Ruth Eisenbarth (deceased), 1207 McKinley Avenue, Cobin, KY 40701. Attorney for the executor is Jeffery R. Tipton, PO Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

Darcella Kay Crawford, 119 Weldon Pointe, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as administratrix on 9/21/2020 for the estate of Mark A. Cummings (deceased), 119 Weldon Pointe, Corbin, KY 40701.

Gregory W. Goins, 102 Kendall Lane, Lexington, KY 40356 was appointed as executor on 9/28/2020 for the estate of James Larry Goins, Sr. (deceased), 208 Jackson Subdivision, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Anna Hamblin Thaler, 1313 Roosevelt St., Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as executrix on 9/28/20 for the estate of David Franklin Thaler (deceased), 1313 Roosevelt St., Corbin, KY 40701. Attorney for the executrix is Jeffery R. Tipton, PO Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 30th day of September, 2020.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

ADVERTISEMENT TO RECEIVE CHEMICAL BIDS

The City Utilities Commission of 1515 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, KY will receive sealed bids for the calendar year of 2021 to furnish and deliver Chlorine, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Fluorosilicic Acid, Potassium Permanganate, Caustic Soda Liquid, Polyphosphate-Orthophosphate, Sodium Thiosulfate and Powdered Activated Carbon.

Sealed bids will be received at the CUC office, 1515 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, Kentucky until Friday, October 30, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Bid forms and specifications will be available at the CUC office during regular office hours M-F 8:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m. (Phone 606-528-4026). The CUC reserves the right to waive informalities and to reject any and all bids.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids for the following surplus property will be received by the Whitley County Fiscal Court. This BID can be for specified individual items, must identify which item is being bid will be accepted.

1995 FORD E-350 VIN 1FDKE30F3SHB19970

1997 FORD E-350 VIN 1FDKF37F8VEB85942

1997 FORD E-350 VIN 1FDJE30F6VHA84731

1998 FORD E-350 VIN 1FDWE30F0WHB89482

1999 FORD E-350 VIN 1FDWF36FXXED43445

Person(s) or Agency must submit their mailed bids or submit them to the Whitley County Judge Executive at the Whitley County Courthouse, P.O. Box 237, Williamsburg, Kentucky, on or before 2:00 p.m. local time on Oct 19, 2020 at which time bids will be opened and read aloud. Bids will then be presented to the Fiscal Court at the regular scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Oct 20, 2020. All bids shall be marked “SURPLUS PROPERTY AMBULANCES” on front of envelope.

The surplus property is available for inspection located at Whitley County EMS, 994 Aviation BLVD, Williamsburg, KY 40769 and can be viewed during 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM, Monday through Thursday.

Payment from the recipient(s) awarded the Bid shall be made with the County Treasurer at the Courthouse.

Removal of the vehicles/shall be the responsibility of the recipient of the BID and shall have 15 Days from the Award to remove all vehicles.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445 and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 60 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.