Legal Notices for 10-13-2021











PUBLIC NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR

LETTERS OF INTEREST FOR PROFESSIONAL ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES

Corbin Independent School District is requesting:

a one-page Letter of Interest for Architectural Services for the construction of a concession / restroom facility at Campbell Field and

a one-page Letter of Interest for Architectural Services for the construction of a multi-purpose athletic facility at Corbin High School

Qualified architectural firms shall indicate their interest by submitting this Letter Of Interest to Rhonda Moore, Corbin Board of Education, 108 Roy Kidd Avenue, Corbin, Kentucky 40701, no later than Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 at 4:00 pm. One-page Letters of Interest may also be emailed to Rhonda Moore at Rhonda.moore@corbin.kyschools.us. Letters received after Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 at 4:00 pm will not be accepted. Questions concerning the Letter of Interest can be directed to David Cox, Superintendent via email at david.cox@corbin.kyschools.us, or by calling (606) 528-1303, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

The Whitley County Fiscal Court is seeking bids for the following equipment:

16 BODY WORN CAMERA SYSTEM WITH ON PREMISE STORAGE.

BIDS SHOULD BE FOR THE WATCHGUARD V300 SYSTEM. SUBSTITUTIONS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

SPECIFICATIONS CAN BE FOUND ON OUR WEBSITE: WWW.WHITLEYCOUNTYFISCALCOURT.COM , OR BY CALLING 606-549-6000.

Vendors must submit their SEALED proposals to the Whitley County Judge/Executive, at the Whitley County Courthouse, 200 Main Street Williamsburg, KY 40769 or to P.O. Box 237, Williamsburg, KY 40769 on or before 10 A.M. Wednesday, September 27, 2021. Proposal envelopes or packages must be clearly marked BODY CAMERA BID on the front of the envelopes. Bid packets received after this time will be returned unopened to the vendor. Bids will be opened at this time and read aloud. Bids will be presented to the Whitley County Fiscal Court at a Special Meeting of the Fiscal Court Meeting on Wednesday, September 27, 2021 at 4 p.m.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities, and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445, and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality, and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County reserves the right to award bids based upon availability, service and in the best interest and safety for the citizens of the county. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court that the following appointments have been made:

Stacey Wagner, 476 Watts Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 9/7/2021 for the estate of Ricky Dewayne Wagner (deceased), 476 Watts Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

James L. Pool, Jr., 685 Prewitt Bend Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administrator on 9/8/2021 for the estate of Darla Pool (deceased), 121 Prewitt Bend Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Ronald Yancey, 5780 E. Hwy. 904, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administrator on 9/14/2021 for the estate of Mabel Yancey (deceased), 315 Davenport Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Vickie Bryant, 379 Rapier Hollow Road, Woodbine, KY 40771 was appointed administrator on 9/14/2021 for the estate of Ronnie Bryant (deceased), 379 Rapier Hollow Road, Woodbine, KY 40771.

Melinda Sue Hall, 89 Davenport Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 9/14/2021 for the estate of Tammie Sue Hall (deceased), 89 Davenport Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the administratrix is Adam Sandefer, 718 18th Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Pamela Cox was appointed executrix on 9/14/2021 for the estate of Wilma Richardson (deceased), 3132 Prewitt Bend Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the executrix is Hon. John Reynolds, 308 Cumberland Avenue, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Geraldine Cox Collins, 534 Buck Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 9/28/2021 for the estate of Linda Sue Adkins (deceased), 1550 Lot Mud Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the administratrix is James Wren II, 203 North Fourth Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Dakota Daniels, 400 Skaggs Branch Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administrator on 9/28/2021 for the estate of Noah Brooks Daniels (deceased), 400 Skaggs Branch Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Mae Belle Kitts Worley, 709 KY Street, Jellico, TN 37762 was appointed administratrix on 9/28/2021 for the estate of Willis Edward Worley (deceased), Cumberland Heights Apartments, Apt. 103, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Jessie Annette Hundley, 125 Jackson Subdivision Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 9/28/2021 for the estate of Tabitha Nicole Hundley (deceased), 125 Jackson Subdivision Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Darlene Hays, 75 John Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 9/28/2021 for the estate of Billie Jean Everett (deceased), 32 Windy Hill Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the administratrix is Hon. Eugene E. Siler III, 203 S. 5th Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 30th day of September, 2021.

Gary W. Barton, Clerk

District & Circuit Courts

Whitley County/Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Kimberly Frost has filed the final settlement for the estate of Wanda Fay Shelton (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 11/2/2021 @ 11 am.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to November 1st, 2021.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 30th day of September, 2021.

Gary W. Barton

Whitley Circuit/District Courts

Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 861-0543 RN-01

In accordance with the provisions of KRS 350.070, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., LLC, 7692 S. Hwy 25-W, Williamsburg, KY, has applied for a coal mining and reclamation operation located near Permon in Knox and Whitley Counties. The permit proposes 330.2 acres of surface disturbance and will underlie an additional 592.2 acres making a total area of 922.4 acres within the permit area.

The proposed operation is approximately 1.2 miles north of the intersection of Hwy 779 and Hwy 1418 and located near Flat Creek and Cotton Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Barbourville & Rockholds U.S.G.S. 7 1/2 minute quadrangle maps. The surface area to be disturbed is owned Robert Lambdin, Vickie Partin, Charles Cupp, Carolyn A. Moses, David Monhollen, Glenn Lawson, Willard (Wayne) Hubbs, Donald Mackey, Calvin Jones, Willard & Freda J Hubbs, James Carter, Blanche & Harold Edward Ward, Venda Hill, Joyce Lawson, Debbie Lawson and Gino Cima. The underground operations will underlie land owned by Robert Lambdin, Vickie Partin, Charles Cupp, Carolyn A. Moses, David Monhollen, Glenn Lawson, Willard (Wayne) Hubbs, Donald Mackey, Calvin Jones, Willard & Freda J Hubbs, James Carter, Blanche & Harold Edward Ward, Venda Hill, Joyce Lawson, Debbie Lawson, Gino Cima and Denver Ray & Millard Elliott. The operation will use the contour, auger and highwall mining methods of mining. Refuse from coal mined on this permit may be returned to the pits and buried as part of the reclamation process.

The permit application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, #2 Hudson Hollow, U.S. 127 South, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit # 918-0478

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase I, Phase II & Phase III Bond Release on Increments 1, 2 and 3 of permit number 918-0478 which was last issued on 01/11/2021. The application covers an area of approximately 150.20 acres located approximately 0.26 miles northeast from the junction of Springtown Road with KY1064 and located 0.95 miles west of Meadow Creek. The operation is further located 0.95 miles west of Meadow Creek in Whitley County.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $179,400.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $179,400.00 is included in this application for release.

Increment two (2) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $ 84,700.00 Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $ 84,700.00 is included in this application for release.

Increment three (3) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $198,800.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $198,800.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed March 2018.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by 11/19/2021.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 11/22,2021 at 9:00 am the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by 11/19/2021.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit # 918-0497

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase I Bond Release on Increment 1, of permit number 918-0497 which was last issued on 06/08/2021. The application covers an area of approximately 145.56 acres located approximately 0.11 miles southwest of KY 779 junction with KY 26 and located 0.15 miles southwest of the confluence of Browns Creek with Watts Creek and 01.5 miles east of Williamsburg in Whitley County Kentucky. The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $186,200.00. Approximately 60% of the original bond amount of $186,200.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed April 2021.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by 11/19/2021.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 11/22/2021 at 10:00 am the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by 11/19/2021.