Legal Notices for 10-10-18













NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0497

In accordance with KRS 350.055 notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for a permit for a surface, auger/highwall coal mining and reclamation operation affecting 123.44 acres located 1.5 miles east of Williamsburg in Whitley County.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.11 miles southwest of KY 779 junction with KY 26 and located 0.15 miles southwest of the confluence of Browns Creek with Watts Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Wofford and Rockholds, KY 7½ minute quadrangle maps. The operation will use a combination of contour, and auger/highwall miner methods of surface mining. The surface and auger/highwall mining area is owned by Southern Properties LLC, and Marilyn Teague. The operation will affect an area within 100 feet of public road (CR) King Mountain Right Spur Road. The operation will not involve relocation or closure of the public road.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by Order of the Whitley District Court that the following appointments have been made:

Stephen Lee Bird, 505 Herchel Drive, Temple Terrance, FL 33617 was appointed Administrator on 9/4/2018 for the estate of Jerry Lee Bird (deceased), 114 Scenic View Heights, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Administrator is Jeffrey R. Tipton, PO Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

Margaret Ann Hicks, 227 Oaklawn Circle, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix on 9/11/2018 for the estate of Douglas Critt Hicks (deceased), 227 Oaklawn Circle, Corbin, KY 40701.

Joshua W. Petrey, 3151 Craig Rd, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Administrator on 9/24/2018 for the estate of Jennine Roberson Petrey (deceased), 3303 Craig Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Administrator is Sandra J. Reeves, PO Box 1341, Corbin, KY 40702.

Erica Davis, PO Box 2626, Corbin, KY 40702 and Kenneth Davis, PO Box 2626, Corbin, KY 40702 were appointed Co-Administrators on 9/24/2018 for the estate of Kenneth Alex Davis (deceased), PO Box 2626, Corbin, KY 40702. The attorney for the Co-Administrators is J. Kyle Roby, PO Box 770, Bowling Green, KY 42102.

Patricia F. Huff, 150 Scenic View Drive, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix on 9/24/2018 for the estate of David N. Huff (deceased), 150 Scenic View Drive, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Executrix is Joshua W. Beam, 4444 E Main Street, Suite 201, Lexington, KY 40507.

Muriel Johnson, 3007 South KY Avenue, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix on 9/24/2018 for the estate of James Earl Johnson (deceased), 3007 South KY Avenue, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Executrix is Shane A. Romines, PO Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 28th day of September, 2018.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY, WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Jamie Leigh Sears has filed the final settlement for the estate of Norma Jean Barton (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 11/5/2018 at 10:00 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to November 1st, 2018.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 28th day of September, 2018.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

MJ Pub LLC, 1708 Fount Hubbard Rd, London, KY 40741 hereby declares intention to apply for an NQ2 license no later than October 8, 2018. The business to be licensed will be located at 306 S. Main St, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 doing business as Shep’s. The members are as follows: Member, Marcus Shepherd, Jr. of 1708 Fount Hubbard Rd., London, KY 40741; Member, Brandon Seth Shepherd of 421 Roy Kidd Ave., Corbin, KY 40701; and Member, Guy R. Jones of 4050 Fox Run Rd., Corbin, KY 40701. Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license by writing the Dept. of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601-8400, within 30 days (KRS 243.430) of the date of this legal publication.