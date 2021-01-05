Legal Notices for 1-6-2021











INVITATION TO BID

CORBIN HIGH SCHOOL PICTURES

The Corbin Board of Education will receive separate sealed bids for the High School Pictures. Please contact Kristy McKiddy or Lisa Wine at the Corbin Board of Education at 606-528-1303 to obtain the bid specifications. Bid specifications are available at Corbin Board of Education, 108 Roy Kidd Avenue, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 during regular office hours from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bid deadline is 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Bids will be opened at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Bids received after the scheduled closing time will be returned unopened to the bidder. The Corbin Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids or proposals, and to waive informalities.

NOTICE:

Tomahawks LLC hereby declares its intention to apply for a NQ Retail Malt Beverage Package and NQ4 Retail Malt Beverage Drink License no later than 1-15-2021. The licensed premises will be located at 108 E 3rd St Ste 2 Corbin KY 40701. The sole Owners are Robert Helton (75%) and Julie Farris (25%). Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Department of Alcohol Beverage Control, 500 Mero St 2NE33, Frankfort KY 40601, within thirty(30) days of the date of legal publication.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court that the following appointments have been made:

Patricia Tyra, 10234 Betterly Road, Howell, MI 48855 was appointed as administratrix on 12/07/2020 for the estate of Anna Flamont (deceased), 3354 Fifth Street Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Angela Saylor was appointed as guardian on 12/07/2020 for Lonnie Saylor III (a minor). Attorney for the guardian is Shane A. Romines, PO Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

Angela Saylor was appointed as guardian on 12/07/2020 for Stalney Saylor (a minor). Attorney for the guardian is Shane A. Romines, PO Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 30th day of December, 2020.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY/WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Leah Norvell and Lorna Lanham have filed the final settlement for the estate of Marvin Rose (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 2/22/2021 at 10:00 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to February 1st, 2021.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 100 Main Street, Courtroom D, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 30th day of December, 2020.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769