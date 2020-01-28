Legal Notices for 1-29-20











NOTICE:

To all persons claiming an interest in: 1968-19’-PENNYAN-RUNABO-MSZ000000395 AUSTIN GRANT will apply to SCDNR for title on watercraft/outboard motor. If you have any claim to the watercraft/outboard motor, contact SCDNR at (803)734-3858. Upon thirty days after the date of the last advertisement if no claim of interest is made and the watercraft/outboard motor has not been reported stolen, SCDNR shall issue clear title. Case No: 20191206950748.

PUBLIC NOTICE

An Emergency Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2019-2020, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $261,825.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $261,825.00 was passed on 01/21/2020. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

PAT WHITE, JR., COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE

PROJECT No. 19135

CITY OF CORBIN COMMUNITY SPLASH PAD

DOCUMENT 001116 – INVITATION TO BID

1.1 PROJECT INFORMATION

A. Notice to Bidders: Qualified bidders are invited to submit bids for Project as described in this Document according to the Instructions to Bidders.

B. Project Identification:

1. Project Location: 805 South Main Street, Corbin, Ky 40701

C. Owner: City of Corbin, KY

D. Architect: Brandstetter Carroll Inc., 2360 Chauvin Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40517.

E. Construction Contract: Bids will be received for the following Work:

1. General Contract ( all trades)

1.2 BID SUBMITTAL AND OPENING

A. The City of Corbin will receive sealed bids until the bid time and date at the location indicated below. Brandstetter Carroll Inc. will consider bids prepared in compliance with the Instructions to Bidders and delivered as follows:

1. Bid Date Deadline: Monday, February 3rd, 2020. No later than 4 PM.

2. Bid Opening Time: Friday, February 7th, 2020 at 9:30 AM

3. Location: Corbin City Hall Meeting Room, 2nd Floor, 805 South Main St.

B. Bids received after this time and date specified above will not be considered.

C. Sealed Proposals shall be clearly marked on the outside of the envelope and turned into Corbin City Clerk Roberta Webb at the aforementioned location. Phone: 606-528-0669.

D. Bids will be thereafter publicly opened and read aloud on Friday, February 7th, 2020 at 9:30 AM.

1.3 BID SECURITY

A. No bids may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after opening of bids. The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and irregularities. All rights are reserved by the Owner to consider alternates as they determine to be in their best interest.

B. Contract will be awarded on the basis of the Owner’s determination of the best Bid, and the terms deemed most acceptable to the Owner, as determined solely by the Owner.

1.4 DOCUMENTS

A. Contracting Documents: Obtain after January 17th, 2020. Documents will be provided to bidders only; only a complete set of documents will be issued.

B. Drawings and Specifications can be examined at the following places:

1. Brandstetter Carroll, Inc., 2360 Chauvin Drive, Lexington, Kentucky, 40517

2. The following Plan Rooms:

a. Lynn Blueprint: www.lynnimaging.com

b. ACI Construction lwittekind@aci-construction.org

c. Bid Ocean, Inc. bids@napc.me

d. Builder’s Exchange hszarka@bxohio.com hvuletic@bxohio.com

e. CMD Group cherry.lagahit@cmdgroup.com

f. Construction Journal donna.dybzinski@constructionjournal.com

g. Dodge Reports Davina.jacobs@mhfi.com

1.5 BIDDER’ S QUALIFICATIONS AND INFORMATION

A. Bidders must be properly licensed under the laws governing their respective trades and be able to obtain insurance required for the Work. Insurance in a form acceptable to Owner will be required of the successful Bidder.

B. The Building Site Area is accessible at times. All contractors shall visit the site to become familiar with the project requirements. Later claims for labor, equipment, or materials required or difficulties encountered which could have been foreseen had such an examination been made, will not be recognized or considered by the Owner.