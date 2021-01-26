Legal Notices for 1-27-21











UNMINED COAL TAX NOTICE

The 2020 Whitley County Unmined Coal Tax will be due and payable beginning January 28, 2021. If you do not receive your bill in the next few days, please contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office. When mailing in your payment, please include a copy of the tax bill. If you wish to have a paid receipt returned to you, please enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope. The following dates will be the collection dates for Unmined Coal tax bills:

2021 TAX COLLECTION SCHEDULE

2% Discount If Paid by February 28, 2021

Face Amount if paid by March 31, 2021

5% Penalty if paid by April 30, 2021

21% Penalty if paid after April 30, 2021

All Unmined Coal Tax bills that are not paid will be turned over as delinquent if not paid by July 15, 2021.

Please make checks payable to:

Whitley County Sheriff, PO Box 118, Williamsburg, KY 40769