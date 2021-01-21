Legal Notices for 1-20-21











PUBLIC NOTICE:

Tomahawks LLC hereby declares its intentions to apply for a NQ Retail Malt Beverage Package and NQ4 Retail Malt Beverage Drink License no later than 1-22-2021. The licensed premises will be located at 108 E 3RD St Ste 2 Corbin KY 40701. The sole owners are Robert Helton (75%) 838 Davis Road Corbin KY 40701 and Julie Farris (25%) 734 W City Dam Road Corbin KY 40701. Any Person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Department of Alcohol Beverage Control, 500 Mero St 2NE33, Frankfort KY 40601, within thirty(30) days of the date of legal publication.