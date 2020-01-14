Legal Notices for 1-15-20











NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 7692 S. HWY 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has applied for a Phases I Bond Release on Increments 2 and 6 of Permit #918-0465, which was last issued on May 13, 2015. The application covers an area of Approximately 340 acres of surface area located 2.4 miles northeast of the community of Siler and 1.8 miles north of the confluence of Harpes Creek and Puncheon Branch in Whitley County. The permit area is approximately 1.16 miles north of the intersection of Puncheon Branch Road and Harpes Creek Road. The latitude is 36° 41’ 51” N and the longitude is 83° 55’ 33” W.

The bonds now in effect on Increment 2 are a Letter of Credit totaling $137,800.00 and a cash bond in the amount of $38,000.00. The Bond now in effect on increment 6 is a cash bond in the amount of $75,800.00.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding and mulching in May and June of 2018.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601, by February 15, 2020.

THIS IS THE FINAL ADVERTISEMENT OF THE APPLICATION. A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 9:00 AM on February 18, 2020 at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal Conference is received by: February 15, 2020.

NOTICE:

The Whitley County Board of Education is now accepting sealed bids on mowing services for the 2020 mowing season. Please visit the district website, www.whitley.kyschools.us to obtain more information and a mowing bid packet. Please note in the bid packet, pre-bid meeting and insurance requirements.

Your sealed bid must be labeled “Mowing Bid” and submitted to the Whitley County Board of Education at 300 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY during regular office hours from 8:00a.m. to 4:00p.m., Monday through Friday. Bid deadline is, February 3, 2020, at 2:00p.m. Bids received after the scheduled closing time will be returned unopened to the bidder. The Whitley County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive informalities.

Hillcrest Nursing Home of Corbin, Inc.

dba Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation Center

Corbin, Kentucky

is licensed by the state of Kentucky as a Nursing Facility, and is certified in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. Residents are admitted and served equally without regard to race, color, or national origin.

Hillcrest Health & Rehabilitation Center is an Equal Opportunity Employer EOE M/F/Vet/Disability

Barbourville Nursing Home of Barbourville, Inc.

dba Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center

Barbourville, Kentucky

is licensed by the state of Kentucky as a Nursing Facility, and is certified in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. Residents are admitted and served equally without regard to race, color, or national origin.

Barbourville Health & Rehabilitation Center is an Equal Opportunity Employer EOE M/F/Vet/Disability