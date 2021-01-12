Legal Notices for 1-13-21











NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court that the following appointments have been made:

Annette Owens, 130 Scenic Lake Cr., Jacksboro, TN 37757 was appointed administratrix on 12/02/2020 for the estate of Justin Dale Shoopman (deceased), 294 Maiden Bend Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the administratrix is Hon. Michael S. Reeves, 800 18th Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Tierra Martin 457 Possum Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 and George Martin, Sr. were appointed co-administrators on 12/10/2020 for the estate of George Edward Martin, Jr. (deceased), 457 Possum Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Christine Combs, 588 Leona Wyatt Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed executrix on 12/10/2020 for the estate of Ted Combs, Jr. (deceased), 588 Leona Wyatt Road, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the executrix is Hon. V. Katie Gilliam, 219 E. 4th Street, London, KY 40741.

Kay Gaither, 2040 Bee Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed executrix on 12/21/2020 for the estate of James Ralph Gaither Sr., (deceased), 2040 Bee Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the executrix is Hon. Adam T. Howard, 225 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Davey Williams, 176 Redwood Lane, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed administrator on 12/23/2020 for the estate of Shirley Williams (deceased), 176 Redwood Lane, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the administrator is John T. Blevins, 109 W 1st Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Retha Walter, 2813 South 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 12/23/2020 for the estate of Teddy Ray Walter (deceased), 2813 South 25 W, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the administratrix is Greta Atherton, P.O. Box 1465, Corbin, KY 40702.

Given under my hand this 30th day of December 2020.

Gary W. Barton, Clerk

District & Circuit Courts

Whitley County

Williamsburg, KY 40769