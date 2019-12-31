Legal Notices for 1-1-20











NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit # 918-0470

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase II Bond Release on Increment1 No. 1 of permit number 918-0470 which was last issued on June 6th 2016. The application covers an area of approximately 109.8 surface and 114.60 underground/auger acres for a total of 224.40 acres located approximately 0.7 mile south of Johnny Hollow Road’s intersection with KY Hwy 26 and on the waters of Watts Creek. The operation is further located 1.5 miles north of the community of Rockholds in Whitley County, Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $332,800.00. Approximately 25% of the original bond amount of $332,800.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed in October 2015.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by February 7, 2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for February 10, 2020 at 9:00 am at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by February 7, 2020.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit # 918-0447

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase II Bond Release on Increment 2 of permit number 918-0447, which was last issued on October 26, 2018. The application covers an area of approximately 484.99 surface acres located 0.9 miles east from the Maple Creek Road (KY HWY 779) junction with Brown Creek Road and located 600 feet southeast of Phoebe Fork and located 0.5 miles north of Perkins in Whitley County Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (2) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $392,600. Approximately 25% of the original bond amount of $392,600 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed in March 2015.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by February 7, 2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for February 10, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by February 7, 2020.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 7692 S. HWY 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has applied for a Phases I Bond Release on Increments 2 and 6 of Permit #918-0465, which was last issued on May 13, 2015. The application covers an area of Approximately 340 acres of surface area located 2.4 miles northeast of the community of Siler and 1.8 miles north of the confluence of Harpes Creek and Puncheon Branch in Whitley County. The permit area is approximately 1.16 miles north of the intersection of Puncheon Branch Road and Harpes Creek Road. The latitude is 36° 41’ 51” N and the longitude is 83° 55’ 33”W.

The bonds now in effect on Increment 2 are a Letter of Credit totaling $137,800.00 and a cash bond in the amount of $38,000.00. The Bond now in effect on increment 6 is a cash bond in the amount of $75,800.00.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding and mulching in May and June of 2018.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601, by February 15, 2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 9:00 AM on February 18, 2020 at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal Conference is received by: February 15, 2020.