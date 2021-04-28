Legal Notices for 04-28-2021











ORDINANCE NO. 2021-2

AN ORDINANCE ENACTING AND ADOPTING A SUPPLEMENT TO THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF CORBIN, KENTUCKY.

WHEREAS, American Legal Publishing Corporation of Cincinnati, Ohio has completed the S-33 supplement to the Code of Ordinances of the City of Corbin, Kentucky, which supplement contains all ordinances of a general nature enacted since the prior supplement to the Code of Ordinances of this municipality; and

WHEREAS, American Legal Publishing Corporation has recommended the revision or addition of certain sections of the Code of Ordinances which are based on or make reference to sections of the Kentucky Revised Statutes;

WHEREAS, it is the intent of the Commission to accept these updated sections in accordance with the changes of the law of the Commonwealth of Kentucky;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED, by the Board of Commissioners of the City of Corbin, Kentucky;

SECTION 1. That the S-33 supplement to the Code of Ordinances of the City of Corbin, Kentucky, as submitted by American Legal Publishing Corporation of Cincinnati, Ohio, and as attached hereto, be and the same is hereby adopted by reference as if set out in its entirety.

SECTION 2. That this ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its date of passage, approval and publication as required by law.

First Reading: 3/15/2021

Second Reading: 4/19/2021

Approved: Suzie Razmus, Mayor

Attest: Roberta Webb, City Clerk

PUBLIC NOTICE

An Emergency Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $54,717.67 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $54,717 was passed on 04/20/21. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Housing Authority of Williamsburg is developing documents related to the Annual Agency Plan process and Five-Year Capital Fund Program budgets for Fiscal Year beginning 10/1/2021 in compliance with current regulations. They are available for review at the Housing Authority office located at 600 Brush Arbor Road, Williamsburg, KY. A public hearing will be held 1:00 PM on June 24, 2021 at Williamsburg City Hall, 423 Main St., Williamsburg, KY.

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Corbin, Kentucky is accepting sealed bids for the following items/services for Fiscal Year July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022:

Blacktop

Cell/mobile phone service

Landfill

Stone

Specifications can be obtained and bids shall be received at the Corbin Government Center, Office of the City Clerk, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701, until 10 A.M., on Friday, May 14, 2021. Bids will be opened at 11 A.M. on Friday, May 14, 2021, in the upstairs meeting room at the Corbin Government Center. The City of Corbin reserves the right to accept or reject any/all bids.

SECTION 001113 – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PART 1 – Advertisement for Bids

1.1 PROJECT INFORMATION

Notice to Bidders: Qualified bidders may submit bids for project as described in this Document. Submit bids according to the Instructions to Bidders. Project Identification: Corbin Elementary School Elevator Modernization and Maintenance Project Location: 710 W 8th St, Corbin, KY 40701 Owner: Corbin Independent Board of Education 108 Roy Kidd Avenue, Corbin, KY 40701 Architect: Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects: Kevin G. Cheek, Principal (859) 224-1351. Project Description: Renovate existing elevator cab and replace all elevator controls and equipment. Project cost range is anticipated to be under $100,000.00 . Construction Contract: Bids will be received for the following Work: General Contract – Existing elevator modernization and maintenance.

1.2 BID SUBMITTAL AND OPENING

Owner will receive sealed lump sum bids until the bid time and date at the location given below. Owner will consider bids prepared in compliance with the Instructions to Bidders issued by Owner, and delivered as follows: Bid Date: May 18, 2021 Bid Time: 2:00 p.m. (EST) Location: Corbin Independent Board of Education, 108 Roy Kidd Avenue, Corbin, KY 40701 Mailed and/or hand delivered bids will not be accepted in compliance with COVID-19 regulations. Bids will be thereafter publicly opened and read aloud.

1.3 BID SECURITY

Bid security shall be submitted with each bid in the amount of 5 percent of the bid amount.

No bids may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after opening of bids. Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and irregularities. Bids received after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of bids will be returned unopened to the bidders. Any bids not submitted on the proper form shall not be considered.

1.4 PREBID MEETING

1.5 A. Prebid Meeting : A virtual prebid meeting will be held for all Bidders on April 29, 2021 at 11:00 am (EST). All Interested prime bidders are encouraged to attend. The prebid meeting is not mandatory, however Bidders are strongly urged to participate and schedule a site visit prior to submittal of bids. Bidders may contact Duane Logan, District Facility Manger, to schedule the site visit. He may be reached at 1 (606) 524-7250.

1.6 The Prebid meeting will be held via Zoom meeting. The zoom link to be sent out via addendum.

1.7 DOCUMENTS

A. Printed Procurement and Contracting Documents: Obtain by contacting Lynn Imaging, 328 Old Vine Street, Lexington, KY 40507. Phone 859-255-1021. Website: www.lynnimaging.com . Documents will be provided to prime bidders only, only complete sets of documents will be issued.

1.8 TIME OF COMPLETION AND LIQUIDATED DAMAGES

Successful bidder shall begin the Work on receipt of the Notice to Proceed and shall complete the Work within the Contract Time. Work is subject to liquidated damages.

1.9 BIDDER’S QUALIFICATIONS

Successful bidders will be required to furnish and pay for satisfactory Performance and Labor and Material Payment Bonds. The bond shall cover the entire base bid cost and any accepted alternates. Prevailing wage rates will not apply.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Public Service Commission of Kentucky issued an order on March 4, 2021, scheduling a videoconference hearing to be held on May 18, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, in the Richard Raff Hearing Room of the Commission’s offices located at 211 Sower Boulevard in Frankfort, Kentucky, for the purpose of cross-examination of witnesses in Case No. 2021-00055. This is an Electronic Examination of the Application of the Fuel Adjustment Clause of Kentucky Utilities Company from November 1, 2018 through October 31, 2020. This hearing will be streamed live and may be viewed on the PSC website, psc.ky.gov. Public comments may be made at the beginning of the hearing. Those wishing to make oral public comments may do so by following the instructions listed on the PSC website, psc.ky.gov. Kentucky Utilities Company, 220 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202