NOTICE:

Janice L. Adkins, 46 King Mountain Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as Administrator for estate of R. Don Adkins, 46 King Mountain Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Carl Paul, 238 Carr Road, Rockholds, KY 40759 was appointed as administrator for estate of Thomas Eugene Paul, 2324 South Hwy 25 W, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Joyce Veach, 1029 Huger Street, Jellico, TN 37762 was appointed as administrator for estate of Bobby Hugh Cox Sr., 1405 Kensee Hollow Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Josh Wilson, PO Box 1124, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as administrator for estate of Terry Lynn Randles, 479 Cindy Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Elbert C. Bryant, 3516 Jellico Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as administrator for estate of Anna Lee Bryant, 3516 Jellico Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Betty M. Croley, 70 Julia Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as administrator for estate of William Denny Croley, 70 Julia Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

James A Smith and Ioma E. Smith, 1034 New Zion Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as administrator for estate of Richard Wesley Smith, 173 Forest Ave., Williamsburg, KY 40769.

William S. Varro, 1440 Little Wolf Creek, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as administrator for Estate of Nora L. Varro, 1440 Little Wolf Creek, Williamsburg, KY 40769

Carol L. Asher, 198 Asher Lane Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as administrator for Estate of Iva Glenn Asher, 190 Asher Lane, Corbin, KY 40701.

FORMAL SETTLEMENTS:

Estate of Bonnie Lou Smith: Formal Settlement was filed in our office July 11, 2017.

Estate of Dessie Marie Vanover: Final Settlement was filed in our office July 18, 2017.

Layover for 30 Days:

Estate of Arthur A. Croley: Final Settlement was filed in our office July 5, 2017 and will be laid over for 30 days.

All person having claims against the said estate are required to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 31st day of July, 2017.

Gary W. Barton

Whitley County District and Circuit Court

Williamsburg KY

PUBLIC NOTICE

Second Reading of a proposed Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $501,321 and increasing/decreasing expenditures in various Funds in the amount of $501,321 will be held on 08/15/17 at 6:00 PM in the Whitley County Fiscal Court Room during a Special Meeting. A copy of the proposed Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Proposals for the following equipment will be received by the Whitley County Fiscal Court in the manner and on the date hereinafter specified for the proposed equipment for the Whitley County Road Department.

Specifications:

2005 or Later CAT, model 420 D Loader/Backhoe, enclosed ROPS cab, with Heat/AC, extendable stick, 4 wheel drive, loader bucket, 24” rear bucket, flip over pads, and ride control system.

Agency must submit their mailed bids or submit them to the Whitley County Judge Executive at the Whitley County Courthouse, P.O. Box 237, Williamsburg, Kentucky, on or before 2:00 p.m. local time on Aug 14, 2017, at which time bids will be opened and read aloud. Bids will then be presented to the Fiscal Court at the regular scheduled meeting at 6:00 pm on Aug 15, 2017.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445 and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County reserves the right to award bid based upon availability, service and in the best interest for the public safety for the citizens of the County. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

LEGAL NOTICE

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUP

Communities Served: Fulton; Madisonville; Middlesborough; Somerset, KY; Bolivar; Bradford; Brownsville; Dyer; Gates; Gibson County; Halls; Haywood County Henning; Hornbeak; Lake County (Wynnburg) Lauderdale County Kenton; Obion County; Ridgley Ripley; Rutherford; Samburg; Tiptonville, TN On or after 09/12/17 Charter will start encrypting the Starter, Spectrum Basic, Standard, and Spectrum Select Service Tier offerings on your cable system. If you have a set-top box, digital transport adapter (DTA), or a retail CableCARD device connected to each of your TVs, you should be unaffected by this change. However, if you are currently receiving the Starter, Spectrum Basic, Standard, or Spectrum Select Service Tier offerings on any TV without equipment supplied by Charter, you will lose the ability to view any channels on that TV. If you are affected, you should contact Charter to arrange for the equipment you need to continue receiving your services. In such case, you are entitled to receive equipment at no additional charge or service fee for a limited period of time. The number and type of devices you are entitled to receive and for how long will vary: If you are a Starter or Spectrum Basic Service Tier customer and receive the service on your TV without Charter-supplied equipment, you are entitled to up to two devices for two years (five years if you also receive Medicaid). If you subscribe to a higher level of service and receive the Standard or Spectrum Select Service Tier offering on a secondary TV without Charter-supplied equipment, you are entitled to one device for one year. You can learn more about this equipment offer and eligibility for Residential at Spectrum.com/digitalnow or by calling 800-892-4357, or for Commercial at Business.Spectrum.com/DigitalNow or by calling 855-890-1101. To qualify for any equipment at no additional charge or service fee, you must request the equipment no later than the 120th day after the date your service is encrypted and satisfy all other eligibility requirements.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that American Highwall Mining, 212 Kendall Avenue, Chilhowie, Virginia 24319 has applied for Phase II and III Bond Release on Increment No. 1 of Permit Number 918-0434, which was last issued on February 13, 2017. Increment No. 1 covers an area of approximately 5.2 acres located 1.2 miles east of junction of the Jack’s Fork Road and KY Rt. 26 & 1.0 miles Southeast of Rockholds in Whitley County.

The permit is approximately 0.1 miles south of Helton Hollow. The latitude is 36o 48’ 28”. The longitude is 84o 06’ 15”.

The bond now in effect for Increment No. 1 of Permit Number 918-0434 is a Certificate of Deposit in the amount of twenty thousand dollars ($20,000.00), which the remaining of the bond at twenty thousand dollars ($20,000.00), is being requested for release.

Reclamation work performed on Increment No. 1 includes: backfilling, final grading and seeding completed in the August 2014.

This is the final advertisement of the application. Written comments, objections, and requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, #2 Hudson Hollow, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601, by September 1, 2017.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for September 5, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. at the Department for Natural Resource’s Middlesboro Regional Office located at 1804 Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. The hearing will be canceled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by September 1, 2017.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Nally & Hamilton Enterprises, Inc., P.O. Box 157, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004 has applied for a Phase II Bond Release on Increments 2, 3, and 4 of Permit No 918-0403 which was last issued July 23, 2014.

Increment No. 2 covers an area of approximately 107.20 acres of surface area and underlies an additional 9.19 acres of auger area. Increment No. 3 covers an area of approximately 17.70 acres of surface area. Increment 4 covers an area of approximately 117.22 acres of surface area and underlies an additional 5.10 acres of auger area.

The permit area is approximately 3.21 mile east from Hwy. 92’s junction with Hwy. 904 and located 1800 feet south of Harpes Creek and located 4.61 miles southwest of Kayjay in Bell, Knox and Whitley Counties.

The bond now in effect Increment no. 2 is a surety in the amount of $86,800.00 of which approximately 85% of the original amount of $373,500.00 is to be included in this application for release. The bond now in effect for Increment no. 3 is a surety in the amount of $16,100.00 of which approximately 85% of the original amount of $66,800.00 is to be included in this application for release. The bond now in effect for Increment no. 4 is a surety in the amount of $105,700.00 of which approximately 85% of the original amount of $426,700.00 is to be included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed included: All mining area was backfilled and graded with all highwalls eliminated and the area was seeded, this work was completed in the fall of 2011.

Written comments, objection and request for a public hearing or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 by Saturday September 16, 2017.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for Tuesday September 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Department for Natural Resources, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. This Hearing will be canceled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by Saturday September 16, 2017.

LEGAL NOTIFICATION

The City of Williamsburg, under authority of Article VI of the City’s Sewer Use Ordinance, has issued a NOTICE OF SIGNIFICANT NON-COMPLIANCE to:

PILOT TRAVEL CENTERS

481 WEST HIGHWAY 92

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

For violations of their WASTEWATER CONTRIBUTION PERMIT (Permit No. 001-03-96). Violations included discharging wastewater with Ammonia (Nitrogen) concentrations exceeding the 25 mg/L permit limitation. Specific sample results for Ammonia (Nitrogen) were as follows:

DATE SAMPLED CONCENTRATION (mg/l)

January 18, 2017 474

February 7, 2017 44.3

March 28, 2017 266

May 25, 2017 48.3

Pilot is engaged in ongoing remedial action to reduce the Ammonia (Nitrogen) concentrations.