NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that American Highwall Mining, 212 Kendall Avenue, Chilhowie, Virginia 24319 has applied for Phase II and III Bond Release on Increment No. 1 of Permit Number 918-0434, which was last issued on February 13, 2017. Increment No. 1 covers an area of approximately 5.2 acres located 1.2 miles east of junction of the Jack’s Fork Road and KY Rt. 26 & 1.0 miles Southeast of Rockholds in Whitley County.

The permit is approximately 0.1 miles south of Helton Hollow. The latitude is 36° 48’ 28”. The longitude is 84o 06’ 15”.

The bond now in effect for Increment No. 1 of Permit Number 918-0434 is a Certificate of Deposit in the amount of twenty thousand dollars ($20,000.00), which the remaining of the bond at twenty thousand dollars ($20,000.00), is being requested for release.

Reclamation work performed on Increment No. 1 includes: backfilling, final grading and seeding completed in the August 2014.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd. 2nd Floor, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601, by September 1, 2017.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for September 5, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. at the Department for Natural Resource’s Middlesboro Regional Office located at 1804 Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. The hearing will be canceled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by September 1, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE OF BLASTING SCHEDULE

Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 7692 South HWY. 25W, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769, Telephone Number: (606) 786-2121, shall conduct blasting operations on its 616.7 acre surface mine permit, located sixteen and one-half (16.5) miles southeast of Williamsburg, Kentucky, on Kentucky Highway 92, near the community of Siler, in Whitley County, Kentucky.

The proposed operation is approximately two (2) miles northeast of Harpes Creek Road’s intersection with Kentucky Highway 92.

The latitude is 36-41-51N; the longitude is: 83-55-53W. The surface area on which blasting operations will be conducted is owned by Corrigan TLP LLC, TKY Acquisition, LLC, and Edd B. Jones.

Blasting Operations will begin August 7, 2017. Blasting will be conducted each day Monday through Saturday during daylight hours. No blasting will be conducted after official sunset. This schedule shall be in effect from August 7, 2017, until August 7, 2018.

Any major alterations to the blasting scheduled will be published. Unscheduled blasting may occur in emergency situations when rain, lightning or other atmospheric conditions or operator or public safety requires unscheduled detonation. The nearby residents will be notified of the unscheduled blast by the most appropriate means and the blast shall then proceed as a regular blast. Entry to blasting area will be regulated by signs or barriers. An authorized company representative will prohibit access to the blasting areas by unauthorized persons at least five (5) minutes before each detonation and until the all clear signal is sounded. WARNING SIGNAL: A one (1) minute series of long blasts five (5) minutes prior to the blast signal. BLAST SIGNAL: A series of short blasts one (1) minute prior to the detonation. ALL CLEAR SIGNAL: A prolonged blast following the inspection of the blast area. Events which could necessitate blasting at unscheduled times include, but are not limited to rain, lightning, or other atmospheric conditions, or deteriorated explosives which involve personnel, operational or public safety. Any major alteration of this blasting schedule will be published.

This notice is published pursuant to CFR 715.19 Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement Provisions and KRS 350.220 and the regulations relating thereto. The MSHA ID Number is 15-19627. The Kentucky DNR Permit Number is 918-0465.

NOTICE OF BLASTING SCHEDULE

Clay Laurel Mining, Inc., PO Box 25, Avawam, KY 41713, telephone number (606) 483-6884, gives notice that blasting operations will be conducted on its coal mine permit number 918-0498, covering 72.70 acres. Latitude: 36° 40’ 54”, Longitude: 83° 55’ 26”

The proposed operation is located approximately located 0.57 miles east from KY 92’s junction with Limestone Branch Road and located 2.0 miles southeast of Siler in Whitley County Kentucky.

Blasting operations are projected to commence August 2017. Blasting will be conducted between sunrise and sunset except in emergency situations. Emergency situations include, but are not limited to, lightning, the imminent threat of lightning, or other circumstances that require unscheduled detonation for the safety of the public or miners.

Any major alterations to the blasting schedule will be published. Unscheduled blasting may occur in emergency situations when rain, lightning or other atmospheric conditions or operator or public safety requires unscheduled detonation. The nearby residents will be notified of the unscheduled blast by using audible signals and the blast shall then proceed as a regular blast. Entry to the blasting area will be regulated by signs or barriers. An authorized company representative will prohibit access to the blasting area by unauthorized persons at least five (5) minutes before each detonation and until the all clear signal is sounded. Warning signals will be made by using a siren in the following manner:

The pre-blast warning signal will be a one (1) minute series of long blasts five (5) minutes prior to the blast signal. The blast signal will be a series of short blasts one (1) minute prior to the detonation. The all clear signal will be a prolonged blast following the inspection of the blast area.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Nally & Hamilton Enterprises, Inc., P.O. Box 157, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004 has applied for a Phase II Bond Release on Increments 2, 3, and 4 of Permit No 918-0403 which was last issued July 23, 2014.

Increment No. 2 covers an area of approximately 107.20 acres of surface area and underlies an additional 9.19 acres of auger area. Increment No. 3 covers an area of approximately 17.70 acres of surface area. Increment 4 covers an area of approximately 117.22 acres of surface area and underlies an additional 5.10 acres of auger area.

The permit area is approximately 3.21 mile east from Hwy. 92’s junction with Hwy. 904 and located 1800 feet south of Harpes Creek and located 4.61 miles southwest of Kayjay in Bell, Knox and Whitley Counties.

The bond now in effect Increment no. 2 is a surety in the amount of $86,800.00 of which approximately 85% of the original amount of $373,500.00 is to be included in this application for release. The bond now in effect for Increment no. 3 is a surety in the amount of $16,100.00 of which approximately 85% of the original amount of $66,800.00 is to be included in this application for release. The bond now in effect for Increment no. 4 is a surety in the amount of $105,700.00 of which approximately 85% of the original amount of $426,700.00 is to be included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed included: All mining area was backfilled and graded with all highwalls eliminated and the area was seeded, this work was completed in the fall of 2011.

Written comments, objection and request for a public hearing or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 by Saturday September 16, 2017.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for Tuesday September 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Department for Natural Resources, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. This Hearing will be canceled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by Saturday September 16, 2017.