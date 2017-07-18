By Jennifer Benfield

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that American Highwall Mining, 212 Kendall Avenue, Chilhowie, Virginia 24319 has applied for Phase II and III Bond Release on Increment No. 1 of Permit Number 918-0434, which was last issued on February 13, 2017. Increment No. 1 covers an area of approximately 5.2 acres located 1.2 miles east of junction of the Jack’s Fork Road and KY Rt. 26 & 1.0 miles Southeast of Rockholds in Whitley County.

The permit is approximately 0.1 miles south of Helton Hollow. The latitude is 36° 48’ 28”. The longitude is 84o 06’ 15”.

The bond now in effect for Increment No. 1 of Permit Number 918-0434 is a Certificate of Deposit in the amount of twenty thousand dollars ($20,000.00), which the remaining of the bond at twenty thousand dollars ($20,000.00), is being requested for release.

Reclamation work performed on Increment No. 1 includes: backfilling, final grading and seeding completed in the August 2014.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd. 2nd Floor, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601, by September 1, 2017.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for September 5, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. at the Department for Natural Resource’s Middlesboro Regional Office located at 1804 Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. The hearing will be canceled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by September 1, 2017.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0444, Operator Change

In accordance with 405 KAR 8:010 notice is hereby given that Clay Laurel Mining, Inc., PO Box 25, Avawam, Kentucky 41713 intends to revise permit number 918-0498 to change the operator. The operator presently approved in the permit is Alden Resources LLC 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701. The new operator will be permit number will be Clay Laurel Mining, Inc. PO Box 25 Avawam, Kentucky 41713.

The operation is located 2.0 miles southeast of Siler in Whitley County. The operation is approximately 0.57 miles east from KY 92’s junction with Limestone Branch Road and located 0.37 mile south of Poplar Creek on Little Round Mountain. The operation is located on the Frakes U.S.G.S. 7½ minute quadrangle map.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments or objections must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, #2 Hudson Hollow, U.S. 127 South, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601. All comments or objections must be received within fifteen (15) days of today’s date.

NOTICE

Joyce Veach, 1029 Huger Street, Jellico, TN. 37762 was appointed administrator of the estate of Bobby Hugh Cox Sr., 1405 Kensee Hollow Road, Williamsburg, KY 40759 as of April 17, 2017.

All persons having claims against the said estate are required to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 29th day of June, 2017.

Gary W. Barton

Whitley County District and Circuit Clerk

Williamsburg KY 40769