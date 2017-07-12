By Jennifer Benfield

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Charles D. Durham, 2026 Barton Mill Road, Corbin, KY 40701 and Gary L. Durham, 160 Old Hightop Road, Corbin, KY 40701 were appointed co-executors on 6/5/2017 for the estate of Mary J. Cobb (deceased), 1159 Gordon Hill Pike, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the co-executors is Marcia A. Smith, PO Box 699, Corbin, KY 40702.

Dania Egedi, 410 Mustang Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed executrix on 6/12/2017 for the estate of Sherran Woolard Egedi (deceased), 584 Deering Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Vicki Brewer, 405 4th Street, Corbin, KY 40701, Billy Brewer, 405 4th Street, Corbin, KY 40701 and Shane Williamson, 1249 Candle Ridge Church Road, Corbin, KY were appointed co-guardians on 6/19/2017 for the estate of Logan Michael Williamson (a minor). The attorney for the co-guardians is David O. Smith, PO Box 699, Corbin, KY 40702.

Shonna Lee Hilbert, 122 Dover Ct., Mt. Washington, KY 40047 was appointed on 6/19/2017 administratrix for the estate of Dennis Ray Cupp (deceased), 2080 Hwy 511, Corbin, KY 40701.

Kyle Ray Whitehead, 9605 Daybreak Court, Union, KY 41091 was appointed executor on 6/19/2017 for the estate of Elsie Mae Whitehead (deceased), 824 1/2 West 5th Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Larry Daniel Lebanion Sr., 1077 Bacon Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed executor on 6/26/2017 for the estate of Barbara Ann Lebanion (deceased), 1077 Bacon Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 30th day of June, 2017.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY/WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Angie Campbell has filed the final settlement for the estate of Brenda Oaks Lay (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 8/7/2017 at 10 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to August 1st, 2017.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 30th day of June, 2017.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Tammy Prewitt, 329 ES Pitman Road, Corbin, KY 40701 has been appointed as administrator of Craig Bruce Roberts, 1275 Jacks Fork Road, Rockholds, KY 40759.

Jane Evans Graham, 331 Pine Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has been appointed as administrator of estate of Patricia McGowan Evans, 331 Pine Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Rachel Ward, 349 S. 2nd Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has been appointed as administrator of estate Mattie J Foley, 349 S 2nd Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Gerri R. Vanover, 92 Taylor Circle Rd, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has been appointed as administrator of estate William Finley Vanover, 92 Taylor Circle Rd, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Cleo Tye, 606 Joe Young Road, Corbin, KY 40701 has been appointed as administrator of estate Robert Homer Tye, 606 Joe Young Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Lorene Cox, 846 Liberty School Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has been appointed as administrator of Herbert Cox, 846 Liberty School Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

John Stevens, 316 West 15th Ave., Torringtow, WY 82240 has been appointed as administrator of Thomas Stevens, 1411 Black Oak Rd., Williamsburg, KY 40769.

30 DAY Lay Over Advertisement

Estate of Walter Earl Cooper: Final Settlement

Estate of Peggy Muntz: Final Settlement &

All Person having claims against the said estate are required to present same, verified according to Law to the said appointment.

Given under my hand this 29th day of June 2017.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY COUNTY DISTRICT AND CIRCUIT COURT

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

PUBLIC NOTICE

Pursuant to KRS 65A.080(2), the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission’s most recent audit report and adopted budget can be found at https://kydlgweb.ky.gov/entites/specdistsearch.cfm . Financial statements may be examined at 222 Corbin Center Dr., Corbin, KY.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that American Highwall Mining, 212 Kendall Avenue, Chilhowie, Virginia 24319 has applied for Phase II and III Bond Release on Increment No. 1 of Permit Number 918-0434, which was last issued on February 13, 2017. Increment No. 1 covers an area of approximately 5.2 acres located 1.2 miles east of junction of the Jack’s Fork Road and KY Rt. 26 & 1.0 miles Southeast of Rockholds in Whitley County.

The permit is approximately 0.1 miles south of Helton Hollow. The latitude is 36° 48’ 28”. The longitude is 84o 06’ 15”.

The bond now in effect for Increment No. 1 of Permit Number 918-0434 is a Certificate of Deposit in the amount of twenty thousand dollars ($20,000.00), which the remaining of the bond at twenty thousand dollars ($20,000.00), is being requested for release.

Reclamation work performed on Increment No. 1 includes: backfilling, final grading and seeding completed in the August 2014.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd. 2nd Floor, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601, by September 1, 2017.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for September 5, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. at the Department for Natural Resource’s Middlesboro Regional Office located at 1804 Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. The hearing will be canceled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by September 1, 2017.