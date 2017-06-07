By Jennifer Benfield

NOTICE TO STANLEY KEITH JONES

To, Stanley Keith Jones, I have been appointed as Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 16-CI-00644, Embrace Home Loans, Inc. vs. Stanley Keith Jones, et al. , Whitley Circuit Court.

You have fifty (50) days from May 26, 2017 to file an answer or other pleadings in this case, or judgement may be taken against you.

DAVID O. SMITH, ATTORNEY AT LAW

PO BOX 699, CORBIN, KY 40702; 606-528-5001

PUBLIC HEARING

Budget hearing regarding proposed use of County Road Aid, Municipal Road Aid and Local Government Economic Assistance Funds

A public hearing will be held by the Whitley County Fiscal Court at the courthouse on June 19, 2017 at 10:00 AM till 10:30 AM in the Fiscal Court Room on the 2nd Floor for the purpose of obtaining citizens comments regarding the possible uses of the County Road Aid (CRA) and Local Government Economic Assistance (LGEA) Funds. All interested persons in Whitley County are invited to the hearing to submit oral or written comments on possible uses of the CRA and LGEA Funds. Any person(s) who cannot submit comments, should call the Office of the County Judge Executive at (606) 549-6000 by June 19, 2017 so that arrangements can be made to secure their comments.

NOTICE:

Madonna Parsons, 730 McNeil Corn Creek Rd, Rockholds, KY 40759 has been appointed as Administrator over Estate of Christopher Glenn Parsons, 730 McNeil Corn Creek Rd, Rockholds, KY 40759.

Lisa Peace, 101 Campbell Hill, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has been appointed as Administrator over Estate of Donnie Wayne Peace, 101 Campbell Hill, Williamsburg KY 40769, deceased.

Mildred Petrey, 4075 Craig Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has been appointed as Administrator over estate of Homer Edward Petrey, 4075 Craig Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769, deceased.

Margaret Ellis, 4620 North Hwy 25W, has been appointed as Administrator over Estate of Jack Elvin Prewitt, 920 Prewitt Bend Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769, deceased.

Edward Woods, Sr., 2734 Croley Bend Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has been appointed as Administrator over estate of Narva Lee Bryant, 20 Falin Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

All person having claims against the said estate are required to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this May 31, 2016.

Gary W. Barton

Whitley County District and Circuit Court

Williamsburg KY 40769

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court that the following appointments have been made:

Laveta Canada, 11128 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix on 5/15/2017 for the estate of Archie Canada (deceased), 11128 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Executrix is Amanda Hill, P.O. Box 1185, Corbin, KY 40702.

Hanley Gray was appointed Guardian on 5/22/2017 for Ashleigh Bishop (a minor). The attorney for the Guardian is Shane A. Romines, P.O. Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

Raymond Johnson, 3475 Rector Road, Morningview, KY 41063 was appointed Executor on 5/22/2017 for the estate of Ina Johnson (deceased), 1455 Lot Mud Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Jan C. Bolding, 160 Woods Point, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix on 5/22/2017 for the estate of Cathy Lynn Prewitt (deceased), 160 Woods Point, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Executrix is Eugene E. Siler, P.O. Drawer 630, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, no later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 31st day of May, 2017.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY – WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Lisa Turner has filed the final settlement for the estate of Theodore Ray Turner (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 7/10/2017 at 10:00 AM.

Roger Fee has filed the final settlement for the estate of Keith Denver Fee (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 7/17/2017 at 10:00 AM.

Burnadette Rains has filed the final settlement for the estate of Arnold Lee Rains (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 7/17/2017 at 10:00 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to July 1st, 2017.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 31st day of May, 2017.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 7692 S. HWY 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has applied for a Phases I Bond Release on Increments 2, 3, 6, 7 and 8 of Permit Number 861-0528. The application covers an area of Approximately 318 acres of surface area located approximately twelve (12) miles northeast of the city of Williamsburg, KY and 1 mile east of the confluence of Flat Creek and Meadow Creek in Whitley County. The permit area is approximately 1.16 miles southeast of the intersection of Hwy. 1418 (Flat Creek Road) and Hwy. 779. The latitude is 36° 48’ 52”N and the longitude is 84° 00’ 53”W.

The bonds now in effect are as follows: Increment 2 is a Letter of Credit for $229,500.00, Increment 3 is a Letter of Credit for $75,000.00, Increment 6 is a Letter of Credit for $82,000.00, Increment 7 is a Letter of Credit for $75,000.00 and Increment 8 is a Cash Bond in the amount of $75,000.00.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding and mulching.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY 40601, by July 15, 2017.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal Conference is received by: July 15, 2017.