By Jennifer Benfield

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application No. 918-0490 NW

In accordance with KRS 350.055 notice is hereby given that KLA Mining, Inc., 121 Vermillion Ave Whitesburg, KY 41858, has applied for a permit for a surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 0.5 miles southeast of Mountain Ash in Whitley County. The proposed operation will disturb 16.3 surface acres and 16.0 auger acres, and the total area within the permit boundary will be 32.3 acres.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.4 miles northwest from intersection of Mountain Ash Road and Old Mountain Ash Pike and located 0.5 miles east of Clear Fork.

The proposed operation is located on the Williamsburg/Saxton U.S.G.S 7 1⁄2 minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by Barbara and William Jones, Sr. and Kathy Carpenter.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Kentucky Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, KY 40965. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application No. 918-0491 NW

In accordance with KRS 350.055 notice is hereby given that KLA Mining, Inc., 121 Vermillion Ave Whitesburg, KY 41858, has applied for a permit for a surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 0.8 miles north of Faber in Whitley County. The proposed operation will disturb 16.0 surface acres and 19.0 auger acres, and the total area within the permit boundary will be 35.0 acres.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.75 miles west from KY 26’s intersection with Eaton Fork Road and located 0.5 miles south of Eaton Fork.

The proposed operation is located on the Corbin/Rockholds/Wofford/Vox U.S.G.S 7 1⁄2 minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by Arlene and Jessie Middleton, Sr.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Kentucky Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, KY 40965. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601.

PUBLIC NOTICE

An emergency ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2016-2017, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $217,656.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $217,656.00 was passed on 06/20/17. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

PAT WHITE, JR., COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE