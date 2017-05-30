By Jennifer Benfield

BID NOTICE:

The Whitley County Health Department is taking sealed bids on a 2001 Chrysler Town & Country Van, approximately 173,000 miles, FWD, 6 cylinders. The vehicle will be sold as is. Bids will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday June 7, 2017. For more information, please contact Bill Freeman at 606-549-3380.

PUBLIC NOTICE

A Petition to Close a County Road has been presented to the Whitley County Fiscal Court concerning Brick Pond Road. Pursuant to KRS 178.050, the hearing for this partial road closure, open to all interested parties, is scheduled to convene on June 20, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. during the regular scheduled court meeting. A written report from the two Viewers and the Road Department Supervisor will be presented at the meeting. A review of the map pertaining to the road closure is available for viewing at the Whitley County Judge Executive’s office during regular business hours.

Pat White, Jr.

Whitley County Judge Executive

PUBLIC NOTICE

An emergency ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2016-2017, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $208,000.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $208,000.00 was passed on 05/26/17. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr.

County Judge Executive

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 7692 S. HWY 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has applied for a Phases I Bond Release on Increments 2, 3, 6, 7 and 8 of Permit Number 861-0528. The application covers an area of Approximately 318 acres of surface area located approximately twelve (12) miles northeast of the city of Williamsburg, KY and 1 mile east of the confluence of Flat Creek and Meadow Creek in Whitley County. The permit area is approximately 1.16 miles southeast of the intersection of Hwy. 1418 (Flat Creek Road) and Hwy. 779. The latitude is 36° 48’ 52”N and the longitude is 84° 00’ 53”W.

The bonds now in effect are as follows: Increment 2 is a Letter of Credit for $229,500.00, Increment 3 is a Letter of Credit for $75,000.00, Increment 6 is a Letter of Credit for $82,000.00, Increment 7 is a Letter of Credit for $75,000.00 and Increment 8 is a Cash Bond in the amount of $75,000.00.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding and mulching.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY 40601, by July 15, 2017.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal Conference is received by: July 15, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR BID

The Whitley County Fiscal Court will be accepting sealed bids for Asphalt Material (Surface, Binder & Base), Culvert (Plastic & Metal), Stone, RS-2 Oil, Cold Patch and On and Off Road Fuel. Bids will be accepted up to and opened in the Whitley County Fiscal Court Room at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2017. Bids will be awarded during the regular session of the Whitley County Fiscal Court on June 20, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

Beginning May 31, 2017, bids can be picked up at the Whitley County Judge/Executive’s Office, downloaded from the Whitley County Fiscal Court’s website at www.whitleycountyfiscalcourt.com or contact the office at (606) 549-6000. Mark envelopes as noted in Request for Bid.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445 and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality and may reject any and all bides. Whitley County reserves the right to award bid based upon availability, service and in the best interest for the public safety for the citizens of the County. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

PUBLIC NOTICE

INVITATION TO BID

Whitley County has been awarded a grant from the Energy and Environment Cabinet, Division of Waste Management, for the purpose of cleaning an illegal dumpsite within the county. The dumps will be removed under the direction of the Whitley County Fiscal Court.

Bid proposals and any additional information can be obtained at the Whitley County Judge/Executive’s Office, Whitley County Courthouse, 210 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, (606) 549-6000, during regular business hours. The proposals will also be posted on the Whitley County Fiscal Court website: http://www.whitleycountyfiscalcourt.com/news.asp .

There will be a pre-bid meeting at 9:00 a.m., June 12, 2017, in the Whitley County Fiscal Courtroom. ALL BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND THE PRE-BID MEETING. Sealed proposals will be accepted until 1:00 p.m., June 19, 2017, at which time the bids will be opened and read aloud. The contract will be awarded during the Whitley County Fiscal Court meeting at 6:00 p.m., June 20, 2017. PRINT (Dump Cleanup) on the front of the envelope.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids for the following surplus property will be received by the Whitley County Fiscal Court. This BID can be for specified individual items, must identify which item is being bid will be accepted.

VIN NO. DESCRIPTION

1FTZF17W3WKC25158 1998 FORD F150

1FTHF26H4VEC14915 1997 FORD F250

3D7MU46D53G769560 2003 DODGE 3500

012551 1990 BRUSH CHIPPER

Person(s) or Agency must submit their mailed bids or submit them to the Whitley County Judge Executive at the Whitley County Courthouse, P.O. Box 237, Williamsburg, Kentucky, on or before 2:00 p.m. local time on June 19, 2017 at which time bids will be opened and read aloud. Bids will then be presented to the Fiscal Court at the regular scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on June 20, 2017. All bids shall be marked “SURPLUS PROPERTY” on front of envelope.

The surplus property is available for inspection located at The Whitley County Road Department, Prewitt Bend Road,Williamsburg, KY 40769 and can be viewed during 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM, Monday through Thursday.

Payment from the recipient(s) awarded the Bid shall be made with the County Treasurer.

Removal of the vehicles/equipment shall be the responsibility of the recipient of the BID and shall have until 11:00 AM on June 30, 2017 to remove all vehicles or equipment.

