NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0494

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that JRL Coal, Inc., 966 Highway 990; Coalgood, KY 40818 has applied for a permit for a surface coal mining and reclamation operation affecting 242.74 acres located 2.2 miles Northwest of Jellico, TN in Whitley County.

The proposed operation is approximately 1.4 miles West from US 25W junction with Kensee Hollow Road and located on Pigeon Roost Creek. The Latitude is 36° 36’ 51”. The Longitude is 84° 08’ 51”.

The proposed operation is located on the Jellico West U.S.G.S. 7 1⁄2 minute quadrangle map. The operation will use the contour and auger/highwall miner method of surface mining. The surface area is owned by Shirley Davenport and Lorhen Martin.

This is the final advertisement of this application. All comments, objections or request for a permit conference must be received within thirty days of today’s date. The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue; Middlesboro, KY 40965. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

PUBLIC NOTICE

An ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2016-2017, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $188,783.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $188,783.00 was passed on 05/16/17. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr.,

County Judge Executive

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0495, Transfer

In accordance with 405 KAR 8:010, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 7692 South Highway 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 intends to transfer permit number 918-0450 to Kopper Glo Mining, LLC, 1197 Rock Creek Ridge Road, Clairfield, TN 37715. The new permit number will be 918-0495. The operation disturbs 234.80 surface acres and underlies 126.70 acres. No new acreage is affected by the transfer.

The operation is located 2.5 miles South of Pearl in Whitley County. The operation is approximately 0.8 miles West from Highway 190 junction with General Lowe Road and located 0.33 miles East of Buffalo Creek. The operation is located on the Eagan U.S.G.S. 7 ½ minute quadrangle map at latitude 36° 35’ 39”, and longitude is 83° 56’ 15”.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue; Middlesboro, KY 40965. Written comments or objections must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601. All comments or objections must be received within fifteen (15) days of today’s date.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0496, Transfer

In accordance with 405 KAR 8:010, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 7692 South Highway 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 intends to transfer permit number 918-0466 to Kopper Glo Mining, LLC, 1197 Rock Creek Ridge Road, Clairfield, TN 37715. The new permit number will be 918-0496. The operation disturbs 275.10 surface acres and underlies 264.90 acres. No new acreage is affected by the transfer.

The operation is located 2.5 miles South of Pearl in Whitley County. The operation is approximately 0.75 miles West from Highway 190 junction with Tiny Branch Road and located 0..06 miles North of Tiny Branch. The operation is located on the Eagan U.S.G.S. 7 ½ minute quadrangle map at latitude 36° 36’ 04”, and longitude is 83° 55’ 31”.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue; Middlesboro, KY 40965. Written comments or objections must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601. All comments or objections must be received within fifteen (15) days of today’s date.