By Jennifer Benfield

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0494

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that JRL Coal, Inc., 966 Highway 990; Coalgood, KY 40818 has applied for a permit for a surface coal mining and reclamation operation affecting 242.74 acres located 2.2 miles Northwest of Jellico, TN in Whitley County.

The proposed operation is approximately 1.4 miles West from US 25W junction with Kensee Hollow Road and located on Pigeon Roost Creek. The Latitude is 36° 36’ 51”. The Longitude is 84° 08’ 51”.

The proposed operation is located on the Jellico West U.S.G.S. 7 1⁄2 minute quadrangle map. The operation will use the contour and auger/highwall miner method of surface mining. The surface area is owned by Shirley Davenport and Lorhen Martin.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue; Middlesboro, KY 40965. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE

J. Andrew Croley/Croley Funeral Home has been appointed as Administrator over Estate of Una “Randy” Ellis, 314 Barton Hollow Road, Rockholds, KY 40759.

Deborah Lawson, 182 Sandy Branch Road, Barbourville, KY 40906 has been appointed as Administrator over Estate of Mary Morris, 192 Sandy Branch Road, Barbourville, KY 40906.

Casey Brock Patrick, 74 Village Hill Drive, Conroe, TX 77304 has been appointed as Administrator over Estate of Norma B. Patrick, 654 S River Shine Drive, Conroe, TX 77304.

Michelle England, 11 Buffalo Road, Frakes, KY 40940 and Crystal Overton, 134 Overton Hollow, Clearfield, TN 37715 has been appointed as Administrator over Estate 660 Gail Hart Road, Rockholds, KY 40759.

Larry Dean Saylor, 1389 Harps Creek Road, Siler, KY 40763 has been appointed as Administrator over Estate Iva Saylor, 1400 Harps Creek Road, Siler, KY 40763.

J. Andrew Croley, Croley Funeral Home, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has been appointed as Administrator over Estate of Joe Ernest Durham, 85 Francis Hollow Road, Woodbine, KY 40771.

Amy Renee Hatfield, 151 Hickory Hill Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has been appointed as Administrator over Estate of Muriel T. Ward, 660 Gail Hart Road, Rockholds, KY 40759.

Lisa Chambers, 3521 Little Wolf Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has been appointed as Administrator over Estate of Danny Ray Chambers, 3521 Little Wolf Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Janice Benge, PO Box 882, Williamsburg, KY 40769 and Vivian Cordell has been appointed as Administrator over Estate of Virgie L. Johnson, 38 Johnson Avenue, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

INVENTORY AND APPRAISEMENT OF ESTATE:

Sarah Francis Messer: INV

Dorothy Brooks Faulkner: INV

All persons having claims against the said estate are required to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 31st day of March 31, 2017.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY COUNTY DISTRICT AND CIRCUIT COURT

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

PUBLIC NOTICE

This notice is intended to inform the residents of Whitley County, Kentucky that the county is in the process of closing out the HBEER Housing Development Project. The project was funded in part by the Kentucky Community Development Block Grant Program. A public hearing will be held at the Whitley County Courthouse, Court Room, 200 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. EDT. The purpose of this hearing is to review past use of funds and program performance. If there are any questions or comments about the project, please direct them to:

Amber Owens

200 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769

606-549-6000

Discrimination Clause: The county does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, religion or disability, and provides, upon request, reasonable accommodation, including auxiliary aids and services, to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in all services, programs and activities. Any persons requiring special needs assistance should contact Amber Owens at 606-549-6000 at least five days prior to the meeting. The TDD number for the hearing impaired is 711.

Comment Due Date: Written comments will be received until the date of the hearing May 18, 2017.

INSPECTION PERIOD FOR THE PROPERTY TAX ASSESSMENT ROLL

The Whitley County real property tax roll will be opened for inspection from May 8, 2017 through May 22, 2017. Under the supervision of the property valuation administrator or one of the deputies, any person may inspect the tax roll.

This is the January 1, 2017 assessment on which state, county, and school taxes for 2017 will be due about September 15, 2017.

The tax roll is in the office of the property valuation administrator in the county courthouse and may be inspected between the hours 8:00 am and 4:30 pm.

Any taxpayer desiring to appeal an assessment on real property made by the PVA must first request a conference with the PVA or a designated deputy. The conference may be held prior to or during the inspection period.

Any taxpayer still aggrieved by an assessment on real property, after the conference with the PVA or designated deputy, may appeal to the county board of assessment appeals.

The taxpayer can appeal his assessment by filing in person or sending a letter or other written petition stating the reasons for appeal, identifying the property and stating the taxpayer’s opinion of the fair cash value of the property.

The appeal must be filed with the county clerk’s office no later than one work day following the conclusion of the inspection period.

A taxpayer failing to appeal to the county board of assessment appeals, or failing to appear before the board, either in person or by designated representative, will not be eligible to appeal directly to the Kentucky Board of Tax Appeals.

Appeals of personal property assessments shall not be made to the county board of assessment appeals. Personal property taxpayers shall be served notice under the provisions of KRS 132.450(4) and shall have the protest and appeal rights granted under the provisions of KRS 131.110.

Ronnie Moses

Property Valuation Administrator, Whitley County